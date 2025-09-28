 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20179520 Edited 30 September 2025 – 00:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
- Day/Night cycle fixes: smoother transitions, reduced fog pixelation.
- Fixed SSAO issue where stripes appeared near the player at resolutions below 1080p.
- Added an interactive office building to the "Shopping District" level.
- "Old District" level: improved landscape.
- Minor bug fixes.

🚨A new game start is required.

