This update puts a big spotlight on vehicles – fixing fuel usage, sound bugs, damage states, saving issues, and making sure Zombies interact with them properly. On top of that, the world of Junk Survivor just got deadlier with the arrival of Ice Zombies in the Snow Biome, rewarding brave players with better loot. We’ve also added 23 new melee weapons, 30 new clothing items, and ammo casing crafting to keep progression exciting.

New Content

Melee Weapons: Added 4 new melee weapons plus new quality variations for all melee weapons. (Total: 23 new melee weapon items )

Scarecrow Boss Loot: Adjusted loot tables so it now drops better items.

Ice Zombies: New Ice Zombies now roam the Snow Biome . They’re tougher to kill but reward players with better loot.

Ammo Crafting: Players can now craft ammo casings once they learn the Ammo Smith skill.

Clothing: Added 3 new clothing sets plus new quality versions. (Total: 30 new clothing items)

Fixes & Improvements