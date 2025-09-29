This update puts a big spotlight on vehicles – fixing fuel usage, sound bugs, damage states, saving issues, and making sure Zombies interact with them properly. On top of that, the world of Junk Survivor just got deadlier with the arrival of Ice Zombies in the Snow Biome, rewarding brave players with better loot. We’ve also added 23 new melee weapons, 30 new clothing items, and ammo casing crafting to keep progression exciting.
New Content
Melee Weapons: Added 4 new melee weapons plus new quality variations for all melee weapons. (Total: 23 new melee weapon items)
Scarecrow Boss Loot: Adjusted loot tables so it now drops better items.
Ice Zombies: New Ice Zombies now roam the Snow Biome. They’re tougher to kill but reward players with better loot.
Ammo Crafting: Players can now craft ammo casings once they learn the Ammo Smith skill.
Clothing: Added 3 new clothing sets plus new quality versions. (Total: 30 new clothing items)
Fixes & Improvements
Inventory sorting bug fixed (items no longer disappear with only 1 item present).
Zombies no longer move before standing up when hit by vehicles.
Vehicle fuel usage now saves correctly when stopping and starting a vehicle.
Speedometer fixed in both single-player and multiplayer (shows/hides properly when entering/exiting a vehicle).
Game saves now correctly save vehicle fuel amounts.
Vehicles no longer drive through Zombies; collisions are handled properly.
Zombie spawn points updated to properly recognize vehicles.
Bows now deal correct damage to Zombies.
Fixed starving in a vehicle bug (death and respawn now function as intended).
Players can’t open the world map while in the death menu.
Ragdoll physics fixed on Zombies and animals (proper reactions when hit by vehicles).
Disabled collision on dead bodies so loot bags aren’t blocked.
Grenade Launcher now deals damage properly.
Fixed Zombies spawning inside vehicles.
Vehicle interactions updated: must aim at the vehicle to enter or access inventories.
Fixed bug where closing inventory with an item in hand blocked building plan use.
Mobs no longer despawn while the player is in a vehicle.
Vehicle sound fixed when fuel runs out (looping audio removed).
Vehicles can’t take further damage once fully broken.
Zombies stop attacking vehicles once they’re fully broken.
Fixed container interaction bug preventing vehicle driving.
Workstations drop items correctly it has in when destroyed.
Resources are now refunded when destroying building parts.
Saving while crafting in inventory now works correctly.
Vehicle assembly stations now have on/off buttons.
Added a radius limit to UI numbers so they don’t show from too far away.
Fixed bug where dying mid-craft caused resource loss.
Vehicle sounds no longer persist after a player exits.
Workbench sound stops when destroyed.
Removed auto-saving while a player is dead.
Fixed Zombies spawning inside floors.
Vehicle tilt save/load bug fixed (camera no longer affected).
Disabled motion blur.
Weapon UI distance indicators now display accurately.
Zombies now prioritize attacking players over vehicles.
Vehicle health is now saved and loaded properly.
Prevented mobs from spawning on foundations.
Players no longer gain XP by killing themselves.
Fixed backpack unequip bug that destroyed items when only 1 inventory slot was open.
Vehicle flip option now displays the correct vehicle name.
Empty animal traps can now be picked up.
Driving into water no longer forces incorrect swimming animations.
Containers with items now drop a loot bag when destroyed.
Bed spawning fixed (players no longer spawn stuck inside beds).
