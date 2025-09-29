White Knuckle Beta 0.50a

Fixed the Spear not staying in your inventory after death



Fixed the disk vendor in I3 getting it's text crunched



Fixed a missing Abyss achievement trigger in i3



White Knuckle Beta 0.50b

Fixed (Hopefully) Blink Eyes and the Translocator from breaking and not letting you teleport.



Fixed travel distance breaking upon reviving.



Fixed endless recentering breaking travel distance.



Fixed Hard Mode faces not despawning after death.



Hey everyone! Caught some bugs and (hopefully) smashed them.I know some folks have reported framerate problems in the Abyss, and Crashes, and we're continuing to look into that more. Expect some optimization patches through the week!Thanks for reporting issues!-Holly