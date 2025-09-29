 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20179451
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! Caught some bugs and (hopefully) smashed them.

I know some folks have reported framerate problems in the Abyss, and Crashes, and we're continuing to look into that more. Expect some optimization patches through the week!

White Knuckle Beta 0.50a

  • Fixed the Spear not staying in your inventory after death
  • Fixed the disk vendor in I3 getting it's text crunched
  • Fixed a missing Abyss achievement trigger in i3

White Knuckle Beta 0.50b

  • Fixed (Hopefully) Blink Eyes and the Translocator from breaking and not letting you teleport.
  • Fixed travel distance breaking upon reviving.
  • Fixed endless recentering breaking travel distance.
  • Fixed Hard Mode faces not despawning after death.


Thanks for reporting issues!
-Holly

Open link