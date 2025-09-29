 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20179401 Edited 29 September 2025 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The first round of testers immediately requested an 'untimed mode' where they could think out what they were doing. Additionally, the tutorial should definitely be untimed.

Some other updates both back and front happened, but they were generally small. The graphic for the 'end turn' button is a placeholder, but hopefully those who are playing will bear with me while I put together a better one.

Changed files in this update

