 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Megabonk DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20179383 Edited 29 September 2025 – 21:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • German translations updated (native speaker review)

  • Fixed terrain issues in hub world near vault entrance

  • Minor bugfixes related to marathon mode

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2310432
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link