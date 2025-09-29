 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20179318 Edited 29 September 2025 – 21:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
– Default value: Smart Drag is now enabled by default (for non-selected collectors). You can still toggle this feature anytime from the Hotkey Settings.
– Added a classic RTS-style option: you can now reverse your mouse buttons in the settings.
– Added timestamps in server chat.
– Added a visible match timer in Observer Mode to show how long the game has been running.
– Fixed a crash that could occur when clicking an icon at game start.
– Reviewed and adjusted AI balance for smoother gameplay.
– Rotation upgrades: slightly increased unit rotation speed as well as turret rotation speed for smoother responsiveness.
– Mission adjustments: missions 1–2 and 11 changed from “train & protect” to “train only” objectives, making them easier and more accessible.
– Upgraded overall video quality for improved visuals.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 1934721
