– Default value: Smart Drag is now enabled by default (for non-selected collectors). You can still toggle this feature anytime from the Hotkey Settings.
– Added a classic RTS-style option: you can now reverse your mouse buttons in the settings.
– Added timestamps in server chat.
– Added a visible match timer in Observer Mode to show how long the game has been running.
– Fixed a crash that could occur when clicking an icon at game start.
– Reviewed and adjusted AI balance for smoother gameplay.
– Rotation upgrades: slightly increased unit rotation speed as well as turret rotation speed for smoother responsiveness.
– Mission adjustments: missions 1–2 and 11 changed from “train & protect” to “train only” objectives, making them easier and more accessible.
– Upgraded overall video quality for improved visuals.
Patch Notes – 29 September 2025
