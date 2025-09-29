– Default value: Smart Drag is now enabled by default (for non-selected collectors). You can still toggle this feature anytime from the Hotkey Settings.

– Added a classic RTS-style option: you can now reverse your mouse buttons in the settings.

– Added timestamps in server chat.

– Added a visible match timer in Observer Mode to show how long the game has been running.

– Fixed a crash that could occur when clicking an icon at game start.

– Reviewed and adjusted AI balance for smoother gameplay.

– Rotation upgrades: slightly increased unit rotation speed as well as turret rotation speed for smoother responsiveness.

– Mission adjustments: missions 1–2 and 11 changed from “train & protect” to “train only” objectives, making them easier and more accessible.

– Upgraded overall video quality for improved visuals.