- Players can now return uncooked items to the container it was picked up from.
- Added a one time prompt for the player customization closet.
- Tables order numbers will now be visible through walls.
- Reduced customer satisfaction lost on failed order for zero stars.
- Increased time customers will wait in queue to be served
- Increased time customers will wait for food to be delivered
Build 0.18.5 - Willow
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor Build 0.18.5 - Willow
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3620211
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3620212
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update