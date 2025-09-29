 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20179253 Edited 29 September 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor Build 0.18.5 - Willow

  • Players can now return uncooked items to the container it was picked up from.
  • Added a one time prompt for the player customization closet.
  • Tables order numbers will now be visible through walls.
  • Reduced customer satisfaction lost on failed order for zero stars.
  • Increased time customers will wait in queue to be served
  • Increased time customers will wait for food to be delivered

