29 September 2025 Build 20179224 Edited 29 September 2025 – 21:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed bug where you couldnt pick up hero in Sandbox
- Fixed bug where you could Start Battle and pick up your hero in Campaign, would force the hero to spawn somewhere random in the battlemap
- FIxed bug with showing Defeat after loading in a save after playing another battle

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 589051
