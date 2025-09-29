Traits no longer affect combat challenges.

Guardian phrases now take up less space on the screen.

Harvesting achievements for 10,000 apples and grapes have been removed. (too time-consuming)

The message indicating that the challenge has been failed is no longer displayed during combat when the challenge is not visible

Fixed a bug that allowed players to call their mount while sowing seeds

Fixed the probabilities used to calculate baby traits at birth (for animals)

The mouse becomes visible again when riding a mount or entering a vehicle

The “paint an animal” quest is working again

The button to enter a gift code is working again

A confirmation popup has been added when saving a drawing on an animal

The pepper selection menu has been clarified