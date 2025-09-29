 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Megabonk DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20179204 Edited 29 September 2025 – 21:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 108.1:

  • Traits no longer affect combat challenges.

  • Guardian phrases now take up less space on the screen.

  • Harvesting achievements for 10,000 apples and grapes have been removed. (too time-consuming)

  • The message indicating that the challenge has been failed is no longer displayed during combat when the challenge is not visible

  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to call their mount while sowing seeds

  • Fixed the probabilities used to calculate baby traits at birth (for animals)

  • The mouse becomes visible again when riding a mount or entering a vehicle

  • The “paint an animal” quest is working again

  • The button to enter a gift code is working again

  • A confirmation popup has been added when saving a drawing on an animal

  • The pepper selection menu has been clarified

  • The “hold 40 turns” challenge has been reduced to 35 turns

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link