Patch 108.1:
Traits no longer affect combat challenges.
Guardian phrases now take up less space on the screen.
Harvesting achievements for 10,000 apples and grapes have been removed. (too time-consuming)
The message indicating that the challenge has been failed is no longer displayed during combat when the challenge is not visible
Fixed a bug that allowed players to call their mount while sowing seeds
Fixed the probabilities used to calculate baby traits at birth (for animals)
The mouse becomes visible again when riding a mount or entering a vehicle
The “paint an animal” quest is working again
The button to enter a gift code is working again
A confirmation popup has been added when saving a drawing on an animal
The pepper selection menu has been clarified
The “hold 40 turns” challenge has been reduced to 35 turns
