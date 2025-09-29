Welcome Thorns, to the second major milestone update for our Early Access period! Manual saves, in-combat saves, revisited click-to-move, are the cornerstones of 0.8.0.0 major update. The best way to support us on this journey is to review the game. We can’t stress how impactful it is when you share your comments with the community. Together we can continue to develop Every Day We Fight into a unique and satisfying game. Thank you for your continued support!

Every Day We Experiment!

To the real ones out here testing our upcoming changes, thank you! For anyone interested, all you've got to do is go into the game's settings under Betas and switch to the test branch.

Hall of Fame Updated

As of our latest community update, we added a way to commemorate the outstanding Thorns who've put in some serious effort in helping us eliminate bugs. In our previous statement, we let you guys know we'd be adding to the list, so keep an eye out when you're inspecting the Thorns' hideout!

0.8.0.0 Changelog

Features

[NEW!] Difficulty Settings

This update is the start of our efforts to give players more control over their experience. The new difficulty presets allow players to set the degree of challenge.

[NEW!] Loot Pickup Toggle, no more clutter!

You can now press "Z", by default, to swap between items left on the ground. This was a major point of feedback when players were acquiring lots of loot that just happened to drop one on top of the other.

[NEW!] Manual Saves

In case you missed it, there's a manual save option in the game's settings, available at any point whilst out of combat!

One More Thing...



The test beta branch has a preview of our next big feature: mid-combat saving. We’ll be conducting an extended beta for this feature to ensure the highest level of stability. Player feedback is greatly appreciated and we rely on you to guide us in adapting our plans for Early Access, to meet your expectations.

Coming Soon ...



We're working on updates for the rendering of our first person view, and preparing new highly detailed 3D models and textures for all weapons. We're working hard making sure everything looks great as we prepare to introduce new weapons.

Quality of Life

Exposed options for those wanting more control over the game settings. We’ll be expanding on options in upcoming updates, as we’re working hard on providing ones to configure the aiming/action features. Stay tuned.

Performance Improvements

Improve performance of map manager.

Minor Improvements

Update wall of fame.

Added an extra camera setting that optionally pitches camera when in click to move mode.

Added a confirmation message when going to the prison.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where dying would make you phase through the ground if you were in cover.

Fixed purple mod pick-up issue on bed.

Fixed Harvester teleport MPC update applies to lighthouse instances. Resolves severe blowout once the harvester missions are complete.

Fixed monument not having a navigable base.

Fix Bridge navigation in the Bus Depot and Alleyway Combat Zones.

Fix Missing Geometry.

Holding breath was using reaction dilation value instead of aim dilation value.

broken locked door.

Skip UI now works as intended.

Dead enemies no longer block cross combat zone throws.

Been there, done that achievement bug fix.

Fix for controller navigation in the audio menu.

Fix for Rifter AI is not able to attack Vivian's Hologram if it's placed in a blocked out area.

Fix for a minor material bug in prologue. Vertex paint was not updated on one mesh in the bridge.

Fix for throwable items blocking AI followers, clipping into the active Thorn.

Reduced restrictions and tightened remaining restrictions for proximity punch reaction activation.

Explosive fear radius now scaled up to ensure overlap.

Sprint tutorial prompt no longer cancels sprint.

Fix for materials vertex paint issue in prologue. Replaced with simpler material stack. Uses DF instead of Vertex Paint.

Fix missing geometry on the side of stairs in various parts of the city. Fixed placement issue in hub where decor asset covered spawned weapon.

Fix Thorn Stash Ladder Position End Point.

Fix material bug where water would not spawn on cobblestones. Minor visual polish to stairs and ground materials.

Units now stop moving when selected

Added 2 new test strings to warn the player about going back to Faber Labs Generic for Acts 1 and 2, and a finale version for Act 3.

Fix Rifters directing Overwatch upwards.

We no longer accept input when the loading screen is active.

Weapon lift and stow montages now scale off unique time dilation value.

Dead pawns now defog themselves.

Many Crash Fixes

System Stability

As always, should you encounter any new crashes, be sure to send in a crash report or reach out to us via Discord. Thank you to all who’ve done us this service so far!

Join the Thorns' Community!

You can find us on Discord, Reddit, and Twitter for discussions, updates, bug reports, and to share your feedback. We also have a community wiki that can help answer questions you have about the game.