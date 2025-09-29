The Wind and the Wisp has a new patch in town, with a whole bunch of bug fixes and exciting announcements!



Once again, thank you all for the wonderful support since launch almost two months ago! We especially appreciate players who have hopped into our Discord, reported bugs, and helped us in resolving them!

With this new (major) patch, we are introducing the Mac build, a whole bunch of bug fixes, and brand new achievements! Good luck to all of the achievement hunters out there!

Announcing: Mac Build!

The Wind and the Wisp is now available on Mac! Thank you all for your patience as we’ve been working through Mac support, and we’re so excited to announce that it’s finally here!

Fixes

We’ve had a number of players report issues with input. Many of these issues have been patched with this release, but for best practices, please plug in your microphone and make sure your microphone is not muted on your computer system before launching the build!

Clicking “new game” leads to a black screen, leading to a soft lock. This has been fixed. The cause of this bug is related to Windows' privacy setting; If microphone access was turned off completely across a computer, there was an error in getting that access, which caused the game to not progress. This patch’s fix implements a check for whether microphone access is turned off, and if it is, making sure the game is still able to be played without the microphone.

A flower could be replanted outside of the flower bed and the cutscene would not trigger, leading to a soft lock. This has been fixed.

Double bar in recalibration is fixed.

Global wind could not be triggered after breaking an object with the petunia. This has been fixed.

The game could accidentally enter a permanent Global Wind state (wind is always being blown, causing the Wisp to get pushed perpetually). This has been fixed.

A flower could be replanted by pressing E while the pause menu was open. This has been fixed.

The bird in the Forget-me-not level can sometimes trap the Wisp in a corner, leading to a soft lock. This has been fixed.

Known Issues

The fog causes performance issues in the first level for Macs. We are looking into a fix!

Sometimes “space bar” does not work on the calibration screen. This is a known issue impacting a small percentage of players, and we are working on a fix!

What’s Next

Along with fixing the known issue in calibration, we’ll be working on full controller support for the game! The game is currently playable with a controller, replacing "Click to continue" and "E" with the A Button on Xbox/X Button on Dualshock, and "Space" with the Right Trigger, but we want to make sure the UI accurately reflects this to prevent any confusion.

With controller support comes another fun feature: Steam Deck Verification! Along with these features, we'll also be keeping an eye out for any bugs that are reported through our Discord as well as through the Steam Community forum.

Thank you again for the continued support on The Wind and the Wisp, and we hope to see you in our Discord!