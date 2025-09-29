Version 1.1:
- Fixed multiple text issues in the English, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese versions.
- Fixed issue where colored text would not display properly in certain sections of the game.
- Fixed the translation of text in the Traditional Chinese main menu.
- Updated Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese title Screen.
