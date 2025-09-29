 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20179184 Edited 30 September 2025 – 04:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.1:
- Fixed multiple text issues in the English, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese versions.
- Fixed issue where colored text would not display properly in certain sections of the game.
- Fixed the translation of text in the Traditional Chinese main menu.
- Updated Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese title Screen.

