Bugfixes:

- Fixed some NullReference bugs that occasionally crop up during missions since updating toasts

- Fixed a bug causing the Fireworks scene to start early, (which caused some downstream bugs)

- Fixed a bug that would allow players to initiate the score screen twice

- Fixed how the "click to skip" works for both the fireworks sequence and the score-screen(s)

- Fixed a bug that would send a player to the stats screen even for game modes that don't keep stats.

- Updated the save process to be more robust against data loss.

- Added a Save File Update System to allow for modernizing the save file without destroying saves.

- Proceeded to not use the aforementioned Save File Update System.

- Fixed (I think) an issue causing game counts to tally improperly, also impacting Tabby score screen results.

- Briefly increased the time between Tabby leaving the screen to avoid the flashy/frame-y effect when new cards start to deal. (That's 1.5 seconds that you will never get back.)

- Recreated the 10_Diamonds card. IYKYK. We'll see if it helps anything.



Known Bugs:

- There is still a bug that occasionally prevents cards from stacking on acceptable matches. Unable to reproduce. Temporary work-around: undo and replay.