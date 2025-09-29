 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20179049
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes:
- Fixed some NullReference bugs that occasionally crop up during missions since updating toasts
- Fixed a bug causing the Fireworks scene to start early, (which caused some downstream bugs)
- Fixed a bug that would allow players to initiate the score screen twice
- Fixed how the "click to skip" works for both the fireworks sequence and the score-screen(s)
- Fixed a bug that would send a player to the stats screen even for game modes that don't keep stats.
- Updated the save process to be more robust against data loss.
- Added a Save File Update System to allow for modernizing the save file without destroying saves.
- Proceeded to not use the aforementioned Save File Update System.
- Fixed (I think) an issue causing game counts to tally improperly, also impacting Tabby score screen results.
- Briefly increased the time between Tabby leaving the screen to avoid the flashy/frame-y effect when new cards start to deal. (That's 1.5 seconds that you will never get back.)
- Recreated the 10_Diamonds card. IYKYK. We'll see if it helps anything.

Known Bugs:
- There is still a bug that occasionally prevents cards from stacking on acceptable matches. Unable to reproduce. Temporary work-around: undo and replay.

Changed files in this update

