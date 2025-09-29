Dev-Com
Welcome, members of the Accord![p]
After months of work, we are ready to present one of Penkura’s core features: Bot Programming.
This feature has been part of the project since the earliest concepts and is designed to let players semi-automate parts of their base.
Although the system is still in development and will continue to grow, it already required large changes to the engine and to many core systems of the game.
We want to apologize for the long wait for this patch. Relying on built-in systems and default operations would have caused a significant drop in performance and quality, which I cannot accept.
To keep tutorials clear and player friendly, we will release Bot Programming in chunks. After community testing and feedback, we will add a new chunk every 2 to 4 days. We expect 5 to 8 patches over the next month, each expanding what players can control with Bot Programming. We will also release additional content not related to bot programming and, if needed, bug fixes.
With Bot Programming, we built from scratch: a precision NavMesh system, new AI logic and operation systems, a long-range asynchronous point-to-point route-planning system, and a short-range point-to-point navigation system with extensive character adjustment.
Thanks to these new systems we can say that we have reduced VRAM requirements, increased bot movement precision, improved AI performance, and lowered navigation errors by a large margin.
Before we continue, I want to thank our community member Keilloram, who worked with me to find as many issues as possible before release. There will be more to discover, and I will fix them as fast as I can.
Okay then, here are the changes, improvements, and additions:
We rebuilt most of the game’s UI: Character View, Map, Mission Log, Journal, Inventory, Split UI, Object Preview, and more.
We refactored the underlying UI code, which speeds up the game, reduces hitches, and improves background garbage collection. This lowers overall VRAM usage.
We used this opportunity to push the UI forward, improve its overall quality, and introduce a true 3D in-world interface to boost immersion. To support this, we created a new widget material that adjusts how the engine renders 3D widgets. It took a lot of work to make it performant, but we have nearly eliminated ghosting and significantly improved image clarity, especially text sharpness.
Thanks to this change, we can push immersion even further. Visor effects from the player’s helmet and external light sources now affect the tablet and its UI, something that was previously very difficult to achieve.
PLEASE NOTE, below effect is drastictly exaggerated to showcase the effect.
To enable Bot Programming in Penkura, we are introducing a new item: the P.C.C.C. (Portable Communication Command Control). It is a more basic, portable counterpart to the C.C.C. (Command Center). The P.C.C.C. displays your base status (energy, hydrogel, and more), lets you monitor your bots, and allows you to create scripts for them.
We did our best to make the programming language easy to understand. We turned more than 6,000 lines of code into simple commands. Instead of writing complex scripts about bot position, object position, or controlling NavMesh generation, the player can simply write >Go(Home).
It took a massive effort to shorten the language to plain words. I am sure there will be bugs, logic issues. I am sorry about this. I will do my best to fix the problems as soon as possible and extend the language.
To make players lives easier, we added a compiler that highlights possible mistakes and confirms which lines are correct.
We also built a validator that automatically fixes minor formatting issues. For example, if a player intends to write >Go(Home) but types:
>G
o
( h om e )
tha validator will do its best to turn the upper code chunk back to the proper structure, in this case >Go(Home), and if player makes a bigger error, for example providing additional "o", compiler will inform the player that there is no such command as >goo.
We built our own AI logic layer to support the language, specifically a Command and Control Queue. We converted Unreal’s tick-based AI into a system that runs on specific triggers. This not only improves performance, it also lets us add new behaviors more easily, such as faction logic and infighting.
From now on, Metoses and Terranids are hostile to each other. When they spot one another, they will hunt each other down. This system is a key element for future NPCs and factions that players will interact with.
We also implemented a new navigation stack: long-range, short-range, and precision adjustment. Players have reported navigation issues in dense forests where bots could get stuck on roots or between rocks. To address this, we created two cooperating navigation systems, each focused on a different task, working together for maximum precision.
The Near-Precision Navigation system is designed to triple the NavMesh resolution in an interaction-range bubble around the bot. It continuously adjusts movement based on the local, high-detail NavMesh. If a NavMesh error occurs, if a rock pushes a bot out of bounds, or if a calculation mistake tries to send the bot into a wall, the system immediately readjusts the bot’s position and pushes it back onto a valid nav point. Because this system runs on request rather than every tick, it is cheaper than the default approach we used before.
Lastly, we made a major upgrade to our long-range navigation. We drastically improved performance and taught bots to understand roads, cliffs, danger zones, uneven terrain, and more. Using this data, the system now chooses not only the fastest route but also the easiest to traverse, which increases immersion and lays the groundwork for future convoys.
I want to personally apologize once again for the long wait. This patch was truly a battle to finish. Going forward, I will split updates into smaller, more frequent patches so players do not have to wait as long.
This is the last major patch before the release of 0.2.0. Next major patch, and smaller before that will be a nice boost in content which many of you (and me) wait for.
Currently we are working on:
- Mining Site and Cave system for Givinx.
- 2 new weapons.
- Explosives.
- Vehicles.
- Bot programming.
- 2 new structures.
- NPC-s.
- Next level and story continuation.
As always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates, please join our Discord Community. LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm
Till the next Dev-Com over and out.
---------------------
⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞
---------------------
◈ Fixed a black screen that could appear when loading while the player was dying.
◈ Fixed a rare case where Autosave could trigger while the player was dying, corrupting Quick Load saves.
◈ Fixed a minor visual issue on the Quickbar.
◈ Experimental fix for a rare critical bug where saves could be deleted on game launch (needs more testing).
◈ Fixed an issue where “Return bot to home base” sometimes did not generate a proper path.
◈ Fixed a clicking artifact in the Power Storage hum sound.
◈ Fixed an AI bug where an animation could start and the actor became invisible due to occlusion, preventing the animation from finishing and freezing other animations when rendered back into the game.
◈ Fixed an AI issue that could cause enemies to suddenly stop attacking.
◈ Fixed an issue where, with weapon/tool sway turned off, the player map and Lock Override tablet were too close to the camera.
◈ Fixed the mouse remaining locked if the right mouse button was held in Map mode while the UI was being disabled.
◈ Fixed object nameplate flickering on lower-end machines.
◈ Fixed an issue where a Small Crate turned into a Medium Crate when placed in the player’s inventory.
◈ Fixed “Take All” and “Store All” not moving all contents when the inventory filter was set to “All.”
◈ Fixed a graphical issue with Lock Override where the screen was smaller than the tablet.
◈ Fixed an issue where, if a flare was not activated, the activation sound did not play when thrown.
◈ Fixed an issue where Terranids could dig under building floors and pop up inside.
◈ Fixed bots overfilling inventory: when given a pickup list, bots could exceed capacity and still try to collect more.
◈ Fixed Personal Journal entry titles not wrapping correctly on wide screens.
◈ Fixed object highlighting not working properly on lower-end machines.
◈ Fixed normal map issues on some furniture and equipment.
◈ Fixed bot backpacks not registering overburden.
◈ Fixed an issue where, if an Ore Extractor was full and a bot emptied its depository, the extractor did not resume work until the player interacted with it.
◈ Fixed bot movement speed not scaling with backpack load.
◈ Fixed bot attachments not registering properly on game load.
◈ Fixed monorail station doors not saving their state properly.
◈ Fixed the tablet emergency beacon sound effect not saving its state after interaction, causing it to reset after game load.
◈ Fixed items spawned from the backpack losing physics interaction until stepping away and re-entering the interaction area.
-------------------------------------------------
⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞
-------------------------------------------------
◈ Updated the engine to version 5.6.1.
◈ New items added to the game:
-Damage Cartridges
-P.C.C.C. Mod for the player
-Data Storage (P.C.C.C. Mod)
◈ Added a function that changes on-screen text when interactive objects change state after interaction.
◈ Added a new light technique: per light source, objects now use an extra light plane to simulate a camera bokeh effect. Currently applied to:
-Beacon
-Hydrogel Tank (Medium)
-Oxygen Station
-Long Range Communication Array
-Flares
-Damaged Battery
-C.A.T
◈ Added two new night ambient tracks: one for the Forest biome and one for the Dying Forest biome.
◈ Added two new pickup sounds for weapons/tools.
◈ Rewrote all AI from scratch to use the in-house language.
◈ Added a Friend or Foe system to AI, allowing AIs to fight each other and form factions.
◈ Assigned all beings to specific factions. Some are now hostile to each other (for example, Metoses vs Terranids).
◈ The backpack now plays movement sounds based on fill level while moving and jumping.
◈ Added 21 new backpack movement sound effects.
◈ Added 6 new footstep sounds for rock surfaces.
◈ Optimized in-game AI by switching from a per-tick behavior tree to a multi-command per-call system, drastically lowering CPU usage.
◈ AI mental state now affects both movement speed and rotation speed during chase, search, and general movement.
◈ AI Rage system now scales by the player’s distance as a percentage of the creature’s tolerance range, instead of a flat amount. This prevents exploits like jumping on monsters and waiting until they get angry enough to attack.
◈ AI perception is now fully affected by the day/night cycle. It adjusts sight range, lose-sight distance, and view angle.
◈ Bio-Ring command >Go back for maintenance is now operational.
◈ AI can now predict player movement after losing sight, estimating where the player might go based on recent velocity and location. You can trick the AI by changing trajectory out of sight.
◈ AIs can now have different view ranges and angles:
-Metos Drone: from flat 3000 to 2800 by day, 1500 at night
-Metos Warrior: from flat 3000 to 3200 by day, 1900 at night
-Metos Royal Guard: from flat 3000 to 4500 by day, 2800 at night
-Gorecoil: from flat 3000 to 1500 by day, 900 at night
-Terranid: from flat 3000 to 2000 by day (surface), 3700 at night
◈ Added new sound effects for wrong password and door locked.
◈ Improved object instancing (grouping) for performance on:
-All buttons
-All door types
-MMC
-C.C.C.
-Ore Extractors
-Holo Viewers
-Neurocores
-Building Status Display Screens
-Corner Cabinets
-All desk types
-Power Flow Stations
-Blueprint Repositories
◈ Added a new sound effect for small doors opening/closing.
◈ Added two new Gorecoil death sounds.
◈ Added a new sound and visual effect for Journal Update to make it easier to notice.
◈ Added a new sound effect to the door controller input.
◈ Bots now remember their command lines and return to the correct logic sequence after loading.
◈ Nights in Dying Forest of Karenos and Swamps are 25% brighter, days are 15% brighter.
◈ All doors now change their (INTERACTION) text to (Open) or (Close) based on their state.
◈ All light switches now change their (INTERACTION) text to (Activate) or (Deactivate) based on the light state.
◈ Added additional effects to C.A.T construction.
◈ Added 4 new electric zap sound effects.
◈ Minor improvements to the Dialog UI.
◈ Landing sound effect volume reduced by 15%.
◈ Improved Quickbar animation.
◈ Improved UI memory optimization.
◈ Improved the 3D model and textures of the player armor.
◈ Structure Status Display now shows the structure name and its ID.
◈ Drastically improved memory allocation to lower VRAM usage, improving performance on older hardware.
◈ Improved Biowaste insertion UI.
◈ Some buildings now display their ID in the world to ease bot programming:
-Small Depot
-Large Depot
-Ore Extractor
-Every building with a Structure Status Display
-Manufacturing Platform
-Bio-Recycler
-Atmospheric Growbed
-Enhanced Atmospheric Growbed
◈ Added Building Status Display to Manufacturing Platform.
◈ Player throw range increased by 10% for “near throw” and 7% for “far throw.”
◈ “Far throw” movement speed multiplier increased by 15%. Sprinting while throwing now carries the object 15% farther.
◈ RTS UI clarity: when a building’s power/hydrogel flow is turned off, its consumption indicator now shows 0 instead of the required amount, even if the main function is on.
◈ Major background code improvements to limit the number of ticks per frame (CPU performance boost).
◈ Personal player map is now 20% wider.
◈ Personal player map resolution increased by 30%.
◈ Minor visual improvements to Growbeds control panel UI.
◈ Drastically improved personal map performance by up to 70% when moving the camera on the map.
◈ Improved mouse click accuracy on the personal map when the camera is tilted closer to the ground.
◈ You can now move an entire item in the inventory to the bottom position.
◈ Player Character View is now fully 3D on the tablet.
◈ Player Journal is now fully 3D on the tablet.
◈ Removed the 3D mouse pointer due to conflicts on low-performance PCs. Replaced with a 2D pointer with 3D screen-position identification to preserve immersion.
◈ Improved Bloom quality on higher graphics settings.
◈ Increased Ambient Occlusion sharpness on higher graphics settings.
◈ Increased Lens Flare detail on higher graphics settings.
◈ If a building provides oxygen by default, the status display now shows NONE instead of 0%.
◈ The mouse pointer now detects when it leaves the usable screen area, changing opacity and color to indicate that it is off-screen, while staying slightly visible to help you bring it back.
◈ Player Mission Log is now fully 3D on the tablet.
◈ Player tablet equip animation sped up by 15%.
◈ Improved physics interactions for all items.
◈ Improved Tone Mapping quality on higher graphics settings.
◈ Updated Command Center Manual PDS to the newer UI and improved text visibility.
◈ Rewrote the player 3D Interface shader to reduce ghosting and maximize text sharpness while lowering GPU cost.
◈ Optimized the entire game interface to reduce GPU usage and improved data caching to reduce RAM usage.
◈ In Character View, changed “Armor Statistics” to “Equipped Armor.”
◈ In Character View, changed “Currently Equipped” to “Currently At Hand.”
◈ Improved fonts in Character Interface, Item Details, Split Window, Buffs, Debuffs, and DNA View for better readability.
◈ You can now drag a Mod from Character View into the Inventory to detach it quickly.
◈ Minor visual improvements to the Item Interaction indicator.
◈ Walking speed no longer affects nutrient, water, or oxygen consumption. Running and sprinting are unchanged.
◈ Visual improvements to the main menu and significant performance optimizations across the UI.
◈ Personal Journal entry title max length increased to 256 (from 128).
◈ Visual improvements to Split Item UI, plus the ability to click the number and type the split amount manually.
◈ Precise Bot Go To targeting is now about 85% faster.
◈ Max voice line volume boosted by 30%.
◈ Balance changes:
-Basic Electronic Repository energy cost lowered from 2000 to 1200
-M.R.T Fuel Rods energy cost lowered from 2500 to 1300
-Refined Polan Crystal energy cost lowered from 1000 to 800
-Liquid Construction Component energy cost lowered from 650 to 550
-Solid Construction Component energy cost lowered from 450 to 400
-Battery ST-1 energy cost lowered from 2000 to 1250
◈ Wording updated in Bot Command system for consistency with Bot Programming:
-“Extractor From” changed to “Loot”
-“Store In” changed to “Deposit”
Changed files in this update