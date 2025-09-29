 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Megabonk DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20179035 Edited 29 September 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

Please, accept our sincere apologies for the launch issues caused by the recent September 29 update. It has been a while since we worked on the game. We've tried to fix it almost immediatelly, so hopefully nobody even noticed ːsteamfacepalmː

Please, download the latest build to avoid any issues.

Happy cleaning!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1569172
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link