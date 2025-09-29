Hey everyone,
Please, accept our sincere apologies for the launch issues caused by the recent September 29 update. It has been a while since we worked on the game. We've tried to fix it almost immediatelly, so hopefully nobody even noticed ːsteamfacepalmː
Please, download the latest build to avoid any issues.
Happy cleaning!
Fix launch issues after September 29 update
