
7 October 2025 Build 20178958 Edited 8 October 2025 – 03:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Slots Floor Upgrades 🎰

The Slots Floor just got bigger and better! There are now 50 total slot machines waiting for you to spin and win, so there’s always a seat ready when you are. More machines are on the way soon, so get ready for even more ways to play and hit those jackpots!

😈 Good VS Evil Starts Soon! 😇

The ultimate showdown is almost here! Good VS Evil returns starting October 13th! Choose your side and battle across your favorite casino games for glory, rewards, and bragging rights. A brand new Ducky Helmet awaits those bold enough to join the fight! The battle begins soon. Which will you choose?

Spooky Stacks Begins This Friday! 👻

The cards are getting scary as the Spooky Stacks MTT Event kicks off October 10th! Take on 40 thrilling events for your chance at eerie glory. Participate in any event to earn the glowing Spooky Stacks Cardback, and claim victory in one to secure the legendary Dead Man’s Ring. Stack your chips and prepare for a frightfully good time!

Trick or Treat Time! 🍬

Get ready for a sugar rush! New candy consumables have arrived in the store, packed with sweet surprises. No tricks, just tasty rewards!

Patch 163 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where cards from a previous poker table could appear in the menu before a new MTT table started

  • Fixed the correct credit icon displaying in the Transaction History tab for credit purchases

  • Fixed the Top-Up button appearing during MTTs

  • Improved reconnection stability after disconnecting from MTTs

  • Improved various EEVFX animation timings

  • Fixed sizing issues with the Fish N’ Season info panel

  • Various other fixes and performance improvements

