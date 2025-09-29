- Changed fog color to change from white to dark gray rather than redish hue
- Added some random event sounds, tweaked shadow spawner
- Added film grain and reduced fog for high anxiety
- Removed a granola bar and changed a random picture frame to use unlit material
- Confirmed everything is working decently
Final playtest update 9/29/25
