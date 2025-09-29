 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20178922 Edited 29 September 2025 – 21:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Changed fog color to change from white to dark gray rather than redish hue
  • Added some random event sounds, tweaked shadow spawner
  • Added film grain and reduced fog for high anxiety
  • Removed a granola bar and changed a random picture frame to use unlit material
  • Confirmed everything is working decently

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3869401
  • Loading history…
