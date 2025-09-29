Build 0.2.2 release

Additions and Fixes:

Tweaked new enemy appearance more. New types of enemies will arrive earlier now.



Pig enemy now works correctly. It was exploding two times, instead of one. Also, the champion version of the pig now will damage itself, but not die on attacking.



Farmer enemy had an old death animation. Now it matches the animations of other enemies.



Slightly reduced the lag when killing large hordes.



Changed some functions for optimization.



FIXED: Funky Fish was appearing in front of the UI, making it impossible to leave the room.



FIXED: Player couldn't aim when the Power Bullets effect was active. Now it's working.



here. Was a bit ill for the past week or two, but now I'm back to coding stuff. Cooking the card visual rework and making the Hub bigger, although it will be in the future update.