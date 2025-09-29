Hey hey everyone! 💫

The wait is over as the second part of Episode 2 is officially available! 💜

This build introduces the first glimpses of the Magic College, a key location in the story that will shape Cyrus’s journey. The update also focuses on Jade’s route, laying the groundwork for her evolving storyline, while upcoming updates will spotlight Evelyn and Lunna.

To celebrate this new release, grab it now at 20% off during the Steam Autumn Sale—don't miss out on this perfect time to dive in and play Past Mistakes!

Changelog:

This update primarily focuses on Jade, featuring two exclusive scenes with her, while also including some renders featuring Evelyn and Lunna.

Added 116 new renders and 3 new scenes to Episode 2 v0.2.

Added a script with 1,400 words to Episode 2 v0.2.

Updated the credits screen with our new supporters.

Added 1 new achievement.

Resolved some typos in older versions.

Added 15 new X-Ray bonus renders.

Added 1 new Wallpaper Set containing 6 images total.

Updated the Walkthrough & Cheats DLC to be compatible with this version.

Please let us know what you think of this update, report bugs & leave a review it certainly helps us a lot! Thank you! 💜

