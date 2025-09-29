I bit of a lot more than I could chew this time, especially with the Autumn Sale right around the corner...

The Rebuild Explanation

Before I get into anything else, let me explain what I mean by "Rebuild".

Why Rebuild?

I was getting an error in the old version of the game engine about an "Unrecognized UID" each time I launched the project. I saw a note on GitHub that it would be fixed in Godot version 4.5. Well, 4.5 came out and it wasn't fixed. So after a lot of debugging and searching, I realized my game was corrupted.

This happened a long time ago, back when the game was updated from Godot 4.3 to Godot 4.4. The update wasn't clean, bit it didn't really break anything. The project was running fine, but I wasn't sure how long that would last, as the error started to grow.

What I Did

I hunkered down on September 17th, and decided to rebuild the whole game. The only things I could salvage were my Code and Images. Every scene and animation had to be rebuilt from scratch. This meant I had 12 days to rebuild what originally took me 6 months.

And here we are! Some very late nights, and working through 2 weekends got us here; Update 3.0.

Update 3.0

System Changes

Godot Engine 4.5 - An updated Engine is always exciting.

Made Gameplay Systems FPS Agnostic - In older versions of the game, certain things were actually tied to the Refresh Rate of the game, not a set clock speed. That's been fixed in this version.

SFX Changes - New Sound for Opening Chests, and converted any appropriate SFX to directional sound (Rocks, Trees, waves, etc).

Fullscreen Non-Exclusive - The new default view mode is Fullscreen Non-Exclusive which means you can alt-tab and switch windows a lot easier.

New Pause System - In the old game, pausing the game actually changed scenes. So when you paused inside the Dungeon, I had to store, rebuild and re-place every Enemy, Chest and Tile. Well, that's no longer. The game will now just Pause itself.

Game Saves v2.1 - A few fixes to the save system: Fixed "Auto_" being appended to filenames too many times, fixed a bug where random Deck slots wouldn't save, Added code to disable saving in certain scenes (Hardcore Dungeon and Tutorial only so far).

Dynamic Icons - During the rebuild I decided to implement the Graphical overhaul I was planning. This includes a new way of rendering Items like Swords, Armour, etc. in the Inventory and other places. The new rendering system will allow me to remove 3,500+ image files from the game, reducing it's size.

Dynamic Players - I realized I could use the new Icon rendering system on the Player Character as well. This has allowed me to remove 2,000+ image files from the current build of the game. Right now, there's no change to the customization options you have. But in the future, there will be many more options...

Touchscreen Mode - On devices that have a recognized touch screen (Surface Pro's, 2-in-1's, etc.), you can play the game in Mobile Mode. This converts the game to a more touch friendly version of the game.

Gameplay Changes

Fixed Barkeep - He's now a true Dungeon Dweller just like the others.

Main and Pause Menu Changes - The biggest change is that these are now separate scenes. The other big change? You can now start a fresh game without having to close and reopen the game.

Settings Changes - There's way too many new settings to list here, but I'll just rattle off the bigs ones: Anti-Aliasing Options, VSync, Music and SFX Volume Sliders, Text Overlays, Pause on Focus Loss, and more.

Controls Changes - Along with the new Settings tweaks, you can now fully customize your controls, and the color of the control Icons in game.

Bug Fixes

Fixed StoneSkin Potion Warning Flicker

Fixed Bug where Looting Potions would Remove potions

Fixed Bug where Dungeon Level was being Overwritten