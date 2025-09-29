 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20178822 Edited 29 September 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Baldar's dialogue has been revised
- The river near the city is now visible
- The fatal error near the city has been fixed
- NPCs no longer trap you in dialogue
- Language settings are now saved even after restarting the game
- Arim's English translations have been revised
- Campfire sound is now also quieter via SFX

