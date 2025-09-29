- Baldar's dialogue has been revised
- The river near the city is now visible
- The fatal error near the city has been fixed
- NPCs no longer trap you in dialogue
- Language settings are now saved even after restarting the game
- Arim's English translations have been revised
- Campfire sound is now also quieter via SFX
Hotfix #2
