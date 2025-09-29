A review requested more interesting interactions between superpower choices other than just picking the same tags all the time. Here is a change that makes balanced (with different tag colors) superpower choices safer
Superpower Choice Consequences
3 new consequences have been added, based on the chosen superpower tag colors
RED Nearby Enemy Mad Rage: enemies speedup and wobble like crazy near the player
GREEN Wall Bounce Force Increase: increased power of wall bounces, makes wall bounces cause pinballing
VIOLET Speedup Outside Rift: increased enemy speed outside rifts
Base enemy speed slightly reduced to balance for this
This is solo-only due to co-op being chaotic enough (can be changed per request in the future).
The precise formula for the Consequences will be hidden (can be changed per request in the future).
Other Changes
Mutations can no longer be swapped mid-level, only before a level
