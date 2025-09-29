 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20178821
Update notes via Steam Community

A review requested more interesting interactions between superpower choices other than just picking the same tags all the time. Here is a change that makes balanced (with different tag colors) superpower choices safer

Superpower Choice Consequences

  • 3 new consequences have been added, based on the chosen superpower tag colors

  • RED Nearby Enemy Mad Rage: enemies speedup and wobble like crazy near the player

  • GREEN Wall Bounce Force Increase: increased power of wall bounces, makes wall bounces cause pinballing

  • VIOLET Speedup Outside Rift: increased enemy speed outside rifts

  • Base enemy speed slightly reduced to balance for this

This is solo-only due to co-op being chaotic enough (can be changed per request in the future).

The precise formula for the Consequences will be hidden (can be changed per request in the future).

Other Changes

  • Mutations can no longer be swapped mid-level, only before a level

