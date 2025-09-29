Hi everyone,

I keep preparing the build for the upcoming multiplayer.



- Coop mode fixes (about it below).

- Improved editor brush settings.

- Noise brush - for more believable asphalt with realistic holes.

- Minor trench placement improvements (better snapping).

- Minor VFX bug fixes.

- Minor AI voxel traversal improvements.





Small note about coop mode:

It works! (unbelievable).

It is on its early stage.



First test coop map is available in workshop.

Multiplayer can be activated using secret code in hacking console which you can find as a graffiti in one of the level, or simply ask in the Discord community.



If you decide to play multiplayer - please note that map updater is accidentally buggy, so make sure that all players update the map from workshop in advance. (Fixes are coming this week).





Personal stuff: Delivering multiplayer is a lot of work for a solo developer, but I take my time, keep good work-life balance by slightly neglecting marketing, so it is all going well and steady.



We will likely organize one more playtest this weekend.

Stay tuned and stay safe!



Always yours,

Demetri