[General Updates]



King Advancement Quest added

2 Orbs of Kingship

(The Relic Sword is planned to be updated later, so defeating it is not required in this version)



[Balance Patch]



Weapons

[Buffs]

Stone Sword – Attack speed increased to 0.75 per second, Attack reduced to 6

Wooden Staff – Attack speed increased to 1.3 per second

Chainsaw – Attack increased to 14

Crystal Bow – Attack speed increased to 0.75 per second, Attack reduced to 36

Sapphire Spear – Attack increased to 49

Pistol – Multiplicative damage increased to 500%

Green Breath Spear – Attack increased to 102

Vine Barrel – Multiplicative damage changed to 1500% (was 1000%)

Sun Sword – Attack speed increased to 2 per second



[Nerfs]

Gold Sword – Attack speed reduced to 1 per second

Emerald Grinder – Attack reduced to 31

Heat Blaster – Attack speed reduced to 1.7 per second

Nemesis Vector – Attack reduced to 135



Armors

[Buffs]

Magic Armor – Durability increased to 11

Cursed Armor – HP reduction lowered to 0.2, Durability increased to 19

Explorer Armor – Durability increased to 94

Cowboy Armor – Durability increased to 110

Graphene Armor – Damage taken applied as 13,500%p



[Nerfs]

Gold Armor – Defense bonus reduced to 35%p

Triomite Armor – Block defense bonus reduced to 50%p



Shields

[Buffs]

Magic Shield – Defense increased to 9

Sapphire Shield – Defense increased to 43

Rune of Defense – Defense increased to 125

Cursed Sigil – Meteor damage also increased by 12,000%p

Graphene Shield – Critical chance increased to 8%



[Nerfs]

Steel Shield – Block defense bonus reduced to 35%p

Riot Shield – Block defense bonus reduced to 50%p, Defense increased to 37

Obsidian Shield – Non-block damage bonus reduced to 12



[Bug Fixes & Improvements]



Fixed issue where some monster sounds could not be adjusted

Changed so boss achievements cannot be completed while rewards from the same boss are being used