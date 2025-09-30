[General Updates]
King Advancement Quest added
2 Orbs of Kingship
(The Relic Sword is planned to be updated later, so defeating it is not required in this version)
[Balance Patch]
Weapons
[Buffs]
Stone Sword – Attack speed increased to 0.75 per second, Attack reduced to 6
Wooden Staff – Attack speed increased to 1.3 per second
Chainsaw – Attack increased to 14
Crystal Bow – Attack speed increased to 0.75 per second, Attack reduced to 36
Sapphire Spear – Attack increased to 49
Pistol – Multiplicative damage increased to 500%
Green Breath Spear – Attack increased to 102
Vine Barrel – Multiplicative damage changed to 1500% (was 1000%)
Sun Sword – Attack speed increased to 2 per second
[Nerfs]
Gold Sword – Attack speed reduced to 1 per second
Emerald Grinder – Attack reduced to 31
Heat Blaster – Attack speed reduced to 1.7 per second
Nemesis Vector – Attack reduced to 135
Armors
[Buffs]
Magic Armor – Durability increased to 11
Cursed Armor – HP reduction lowered to 0.2, Durability increased to 19
Explorer Armor – Durability increased to 94
Cowboy Armor – Durability increased to 110
Graphene Armor – Damage taken applied as 13,500%p
[Nerfs]
Gold Armor – Defense bonus reduced to 35%p
Triomite Armor – Block defense bonus reduced to 50%p
Shields
[Buffs]
Magic Shield – Defense increased to 9
Sapphire Shield – Defense increased to 43
Rune of Defense – Defense increased to 125
Cursed Sigil – Meteor damage also increased by 12,000%p
Graphene Shield – Critical chance increased to 8%
[Nerfs]
Steel Shield – Block defense bonus reduced to 35%p
Riot Shield – Block defense bonus reduced to 50%p, Defense increased to 37
Obsidian Shield – Non-block damage bonus reduced to 12
[Bug Fixes & Improvements]
Fixed issue where some monster sounds could not be adjusted
Changed so boss achievements cannot be completed while rewards from the same boss are being used
Shape Level Up 1.10 Patch Notes
