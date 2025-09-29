Greetings dinosaur hunters!
The update brings various improvements to dinosaur animations and pterosaur behavior. Find out more details on the patch notes.
Animation & Physics Improvements
- Quetzalcoatlus and Thalassodromeus animation director improved
- Updated Thalassodromeus and Pteranodon animators to match Quetz
- Flying dinosaurs can now land to idle & walk on the ground
- Flying dinosaurs now smoothly change flying height
- Updated flying animations to include turning in angle
Dinosaur Fixes & Improvements
- Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, T-Rex, Triceratops, Gallimimus, Iguanodon, Pachycephalosaurus, and Sarcosuchus walk animations now match actual movement speed
- Fixed twisted neck of Thalassodromeus
- Fixed head turning logic of dinosaurs causing wild rotations - neck turning now behaves as expected
- Improved physics of dinosaur turning to remove micro jitter
- Fixed neck issues with: Parasaurolophus, Allosaurus, Gallimimus, Sinornithosaurus, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Therizinosaurus, Triceratops
- Improved necks of: Ankylosaurus, Carnotaurus, Compsognathus, Iguanodon, Pteranodon, Quetzalcoatlus
- Fixed issue where nesting dinosaur would start running in air after disturbed
- Improved Quetzalcoatlus attack so that it doesn’t miss that often
Other Fixes
- Fixed dinosaur physics issue causing vertical stutter occasionally
- Fix for player shadow being rendered incorrectly in Trophy Lodge
- Fix for shadows in large Trophy Lodge room
- Improved offline cache on non-online play
