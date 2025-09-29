Animation & Physics Improvements

Quetzalcoatlus and Thalassodromeus animation director improved



Updated Thalassodromeus and Pteranodon animators to match Quetz



Flying dinosaurs can now land to idle & walk on the ground



Flying dinosaurs now smoothly change flying height



Updated flying animations to include turning in angle



Dinosaur Fixes & Improvements

Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, T-Rex, Triceratops, Gallimimus, Iguanodon, Pachycephalosaurus, and Sarcosuchus walk animations now match actual movement speed



Fixed twisted neck of Thalassodromeus



Fixed head turning logic of dinosaurs causing wild rotations - neck turning now behaves as expected



Improved physics of dinosaur turning to remove micro jitter



Fixed neck issues with: Parasaurolophus, Allosaurus, Gallimimus, Sinornithosaurus, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Therizinosaurus, Triceratops



Improved necks of: Ankylosaurus, Carnotaurus, Compsognathus, Iguanodon, Pteranodon, Quetzalcoatlus



Fixed issue where nesting dinosaur would start running in air after disturbed



Improved Quetzalcoatlus attack so that it doesn’t miss that often



Other Fixes

Fixed dinosaur physics issue causing vertical stutter occasionally



Fix for player shadow being rendered incorrectly in Trophy Lodge



Fix for shadows in large Trophy Lodge room



Improved offline cache on non-online play



Greetings dinosaur hunters!The update brings various improvements to dinosaur animations and pterosaur behavior. Find out more details on the patch notes.Thanks again for your continued support!Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.