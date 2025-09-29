 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Megabonk DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20178745 Edited 29 September 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Greetings dinosaur hunters!

The update brings various improvements to dinosaur animations and pterosaur behavior. Find out more details on the patch notes.

Thanks again for your continued support!

Animation & Physics Improvements

  • Quetzalcoatlus and Thalassodromeus animation director improved
  • Updated Thalassodromeus and Pteranodon animators to match Quetz
  • Flying dinosaurs can now land to idle & walk on the ground
  • Flying dinosaurs now smoothly change flying height
  • Updated flying animations to include turning in angle


Dinosaur Fixes & Improvements

  • Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, T-Rex, Triceratops, Gallimimus, Iguanodon, Pachycephalosaurus, and Sarcosuchus walk animations now match actual movement speed
  • Fixed twisted neck of Thalassodromeus
  • Fixed head turning logic of dinosaurs causing wild rotations - neck turning now behaves as expected
  • Improved physics of dinosaur turning to remove micro jitter
  • Fixed neck issues with: Parasaurolophus, Allosaurus, Gallimimus, Sinornithosaurus, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Therizinosaurus, Triceratops
  • Improved necks of: Ankylosaurus, Carnotaurus, Compsognathus, Iguanodon, Pteranodon, Quetzalcoatlus
  • Fixed issue where nesting dinosaur would start running in air after disturbed
  • Improved Quetzalcoatlus attack so that it doesn’t miss that often


Other Fixes

  • Fixed dinosaur physics issue causing vertical stutter occasionally
  • Fix for player shadow being rendered incorrectly in Trophy Lodge
  • Fix for shadows in large Trophy Lodge room
  • Improved offline cache on non-online play


Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Changed files in this update

Primal Escape Content Depot 752901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link