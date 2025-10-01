 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20178701 Edited 1 October 2025 – 19:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small maintenance update to improve the build/performance:

  • Smaller build size with optimized audio and assets

  • Minor update to game engine

Thanks to all of you who keep playing!

Reduced size of build for supported platforms (see "To Size on Disk"):



What's Next? Neon Strike is Coming!

Get ready for quick reflexes, color swaps, and instant retries! Neon Strike is an easy to control action-puzzler set in a vibrant neon world. Easy to play, tough to master.

Whishlist it here and get the demo coming Oct. 10th:

Changed files in this update

