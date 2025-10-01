A small maintenance update to improve the build/performance:

Smaller build size with optimized audio and assets

Minor update to game engine

Thanks to all of you who keep playing!

Reduced size of build for supported platforms (see "To Size on Disk"):

What's Next? Neon Strike is Coming!

Get ready for quick reflexes, color swaps, and instant retries! Neon Strike is an easy to control action-puzzler set in a vibrant neon world. Easy to play, tough to master.

Whishlist it here and get the demo coming Oct. 10th: