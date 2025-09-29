Hey Protectors! This if LIFUEL! Over the past weeks, we’ve completely revamped and expanded Ovis Loop, bringing new Hard Mode Alert Levels. Our initial plan was to just make minor tweaks, but based on your continuous feedback and suggestions, we’ve kept optimising and ultimately, the system has grown much larger than we imagined.



Each level within Ovis Loop is an Alert Level. Up until now, our Protectors have had access to Alert Level 1 to 3, and our new harder levels have just been introduced, bringing Alert Level 4 and 5 to the game. In addition, we’ve completely redesigned the original levels 1 to 3 and introduced new systems for players to engage with in combat.



Alert Levels are cumulative, meaning that as each level gets progressively harder, it brings everything from the previous Alert Levels, as well as new and more dangerous enemies. The update is live NOW, and brings a whole host of new content throughout the Loop.





Alert Level 1

Regular enemies now have increased health



The new Doctor’s Eye makes its debut - the new Doctor’s Eye enemy will now appear from Alert Level 1 – restricting players’ movement and dealing damage.



Weapon modifications now feature Modification Points - when upgrading weapons, Modification Points are allocated to each component. When players reach milestones, you’ll unlock new abilities to take into battle.



Alert Level 2

We’ve reduced max HP regeneration in rest rooms

We’ve also reduced healing granted after defeating bosses

Healing effects’ duration has been shortened

Defeating Mini Boss now grants Dice – which players can use to re-roll rewards to help achieve the build you are looking for

Alert Level 3

Boss attack speed has been increased



Mini-boss and Boss health has been increased



There’s now a higher chance for Mini-bosses to appear – a tougher fight but also bringing the chance to grab more modules



New enemies have been deployed to the battlefield! – bringing with them new mechanics and new challenges











Alert Level 4

All all-new Alert Level



The Doctor’s Eye gains a new Booster function



Doctor’s Eye will provide various effects to the surrounding areas, affecting ALL entities within the radius (including players and enemies) – with the potential to boost attack power or speed, or deliver debuffs



Players can now use the Doctor’s Eye to their advantage, having to think strategically depending on what boosts or nerfs it is delivering in this Loop







Alert Level 5

Giant Wolves now appear as regular enemies (good luck!) – possessing immense destructive power, and dealing damage and stun to allies and foes alike. More strategic thinking and a significant challenge for the players, delivering high risk and reward if you can defeat them.







Additional Alert Levels

We will also be introducing further Alert Levels to bring the total to 7 stages. However, in order to implement these, we’ve identified two key requirements:



Simply adding new modules and weapon modifications are insufficient

We must establish clear rewards for completing each level





If levels 1-5 can be cleared using current systems, it’s clear that further levels will need further considerations, making them far more punishing and needing stronger modules and modifications. It must also offer appropriate rewards for players as well. So far, our plan includes:

New modules and weapon modifications – we play to continuously add new content in this area and also provide players with more dice at specific points, allowing more player control and opportunity to achieve your desired bills.



Alert Level 6 – Adding new weakening traps with thorn traps dealing damage to all units and addition of traps in the Chapter 3 Paradise for the first time.



Alert Level 7 – Adding traps to combat with Mini-boss and Boss enemies as well as +1 options for skills, modules and weapon modification. In Alert Level 7, the battlefield becomes much more treacherous, with traps, environmental obstacles and more. Attack patterns may also synergise with traps, delivering more intense combat.



Reward Options – increasing from 3 to 4, to allow players more chances to complete great synergies within the Loop build



New Rewards – we currently do not have any rewards for completing each Alert Level, but based on players’ feedback we realise that this IS essential. While this is slightly delayed, we will be adding a new one-time reward for completing each Alert Level – providing an in-game currency which can be used to unlock various features (with this system added alongside future Alert Levels)









Future Development Plans

We know that many of you are curious about future content, so we’d like to share a sneak peak of what’s coming up for Ovis Loop!

A new weapon – scheduled for the end of October – the Red Sword will officially debut bringing new starting skills, modules and systems



Smaller updates – easlier in October we’ll be looking to add more updates, further raising Alert Levels, and opening more ways to spend the new currency to improve your game



General quality of life improvements.





We’d like to once again send a huge thank you for all of the support, feedback and guidance you have provided. We literally could not do this without you, and we cannot thank you enough for everything you’ve done so far.

