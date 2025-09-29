Hey everyone! So it turns out a lot of you are getting stuck in the weeds when it comes to start- I know it's not the most easy to start when you have an hour of tutorials to get a broad overview, so I put together a quickstart located in the mainmenu that sets up the very basics for you and gets you playing with only a few clicks!

Hopefully this removes a barrier from getting started!

Also, I will be raising the Free Usage Per Day from 25 to 40!

Enjoy the extra gaming!



Skaldsong 1.2.9:

=========

- Added new-player friendly quickstart

- Raised Free usage for all players from 25 to 40