29 September 2025 Build 20178647
Update notes via Steam Community
🧭 New Direction & Signal Indicators

Added UI indicators that show on your teammate’s screen to signal them to move left or right.

Added a new Spot Signal → place a beacon on the map for your teammate to see where you want them to move.

🤖 Reworked Singleplayer Mode

Added the Scout Drone – play singleplayer while simulating the 2-player experience.

Control the drone using your signal indicators.

This brings co-op style mechanics into singleplayer.

🎨 Customization

Players can now buy robot color changes for more personalization.

🎮 Controls & UI Improvements

Added multi-binding UI prompts → control hints can now show multiple valid keys/buttons (e.g. "Press Space or A").

Improved input rebinding system → UI text updates properly to reflect your custom bindings.

📷 Camera & Gameplay Polish

Simplified camera system → single Cinemachine camera smoothly transitions between positions instead of juggling multiple cameras.

General improvements to Rigidbody movement, collision handling, and platform interactions.

⚡ Other Fixes & Tweaks

Fixed duplicate player spawning when changing scenes in multiplayer.

Improved checkpoint & respawn system reliability.

Minor UI polish and performance optimizations.

