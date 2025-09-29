🧭 New Direction & Signal Indicators



Added UI indicators that show on your teammate’s screen to signal them to move left or right.



Added a new Spot Signal → place a beacon on the map for your teammate to see where you want them to move.



🤖 Reworked Singleplayer Mode



Added the Scout Drone – play singleplayer while simulating the 2-player experience.



Control the drone using your signal indicators.



This brings co-op style mechanics into singleplayer.



🎨 Customization



Players can now buy robot color changes for more personalization.



🎮 Controls & UI Improvements



Added multi-binding UI prompts → control hints can now show multiple valid keys/buttons (e.g. "Press Space or A").



Improved input rebinding system → UI text updates properly to reflect your custom bindings.



📷 Camera & Gameplay Polish



Simplified camera system → single Cinemachine camera smoothly transitions between positions instead of juggling multiple cameras.



General improvements to Rigidbody movement, collision handling, and platform interactions.



⚡ Other Fixes & Tweaks



Fixed duplicate player spawning when changing scenes in multiplayer.



Improved checkpoint & respawn system reliability.



Minor UI polish and performance optimizations.