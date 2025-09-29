🧭 New Direction & Signal Indicators
Added UI indicators that show on your teammate’s screen to signal them to move left or right.
Added a new Spot Signal → place a beacon on the map for your teammate to see where you want them to move.
🤖 Reworked Singleplayer Mode
Added the Scout Drone – play singleplayer while simulating the 2-player experience.
Control the drone using your signal indicators.
This brings co-op style mechanics into singleplayer.
🎨 Customization
Players can now buy robot color changes for more personalization.
🎮 Controls & UI Improvements
Added multi-binding UI prompts → control hints can now show multiple valid keys/buttons (e.g. "Press Space or A").
Improved input rebinding system → UI text updates properly to reflect your custom bindings.
📷 Camera & Gameplay Polish
Simplified camera system → single Cinemachine camera smoothly transitions between positions instead of juggling multiple cameras.
General improvements to Rigidbody movement, collision handling, and platform interactions.
⚡ Other Fixes & Tweaks
Fixed duplicate player spawning when changing scenes in multiplayer.
Improved checkpoint & respawn system reliability.
Minor UI polish and performance optimizations.
