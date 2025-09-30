Major Update V1.03 is LIVE

Hello all!

We’re excited to bring you Update V1.03, packed with improvements, optimizations, and fresh content to make your flights smoother and more immersive.

Here’s what’s new:

🚀 Performance Boost: Multiple optimizations bringing a general FPS gain across the board.

🎨 Visual Upgrade: New assets and refined art direction for a more polished look.

🔊 Audio Pass: New SFX and an improved overall mix for a more dynamic soundscape.

💻 Accessibility: Added a new 1280x720 resolution option for lower-end PCs.

🌍 Localization: Turkish language support added – hoş geldiniz!

🐞 Bug Fixes: Multiple fixes to improve overall stability and experience.

Ongoing Work:

We’re actively working on a GI lighting bug where lighting may flicker for a few seconds before stabilizing. Further frame rate improvements are also in progress for upcoming updates.

Achievements

🏆 Fixed the Skybound Rookie achievement bug.

Since this achievement is meant to unlock early (when you earn your first high score), here’s a quick fix if you already have one saved: Go to:

C:\\Users\\[username]\\AppData\\Local\\FoldAndFly\\Saved\\SaveGames Move the file HighScoreSlot.sav somewhere safe. Open the game and set a new high score — the achievement will unlock. Replace the new save with your original HighScoreSlot.sav to restore your old high score.



If you run into issues, please don’t hesitate to reach out, we’re here to help.

As always, thank you for flying with us, sharing feedback, and helping us improve Fold & Fly. Your support means the world to our small team.

See you in the skies!

– The Fold & Fly Team