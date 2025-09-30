Fix crash that could occur in in 3-9 when using DirectX launch option



(Hopefully) fix steam cloud sync error that could pop up sometimes



Fix Rage Mushroom description giving the wrong hint



Fix a few minor restart-related issues with the last level



Fix clip that could allow you to skip to the end in 1-3



Fixed issue where you missed end game message if you quit to main menu after beating the game



Fix a trigger that would sometimes not fire in 3-2



Hey everyone! New patch coming your way. I'm still focusing on bug fixes right now, but will soon get to balance issues then after that will get to features. Thank you for being patient!