30 September 2025 Build 20178641 Edited 30 September 2025 – 17:19:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! New patch coming your way. I'm still focusing on bug fixes right now, but will soon get to balance issues then after that will get to features. Thank you for being patient!

  • Fix crash that could occur in in 3-9 when using DirectX launch option
  • (Hopefully) fix steam cloud sync error that could pop up sometimes
  • Fix Rage Mushroom description giving the wrong hint
  • Fix a few minor restart-related issues with the last level
  • Fix clip that could allow you to skip to the end in 1-3
  • Fixed issue where you missed end game message if you quit to main menu after beating the game
  • Fix a trigger that would sometimes not fire in 3-2

