Monsters

The FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Special Collaboration will begin starting Monday September 29, 2025.



FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Special Collaboration extra missions have been added.



Nerscylla Clone has been added. Reach HR 41 to unlock an extra mission that unlocks Nerscylla Clone.



Omega Planetes has been added. Reach HR 41+ to unlock an extra mission that unlocks Omega Planetes.



The extreme-difficulty 9★ Omega Planetes permanent quest has been added. The Omega Planetes event quest can be accepted from the Quest Counter when you are HR 100+ after completing the Omega Planetes extra mission.



Arch-tempered Nu Udra has been added. (It will be made available in a future Event Quest.)



Quests targeting monster packs will now appear.



Regular and tempered versions of Lagiacrus will now appear in the Wounded Hollow at HR 100 or higher.



Additional 9★ tempered monsters (Blangonga etc.) have been added as event quests.



Player

New equipment and skills have been added.



New pendants and stickers have been added.



New gestures and more have been added.



New Seikret decorations have been added.



Icon colors has been altered to better differentiate options in Bowgun customization.



The Equipment Appearance Set has now been added to the View Loadouts menu.



Widgets for Quests Completed, Weapon Usage, Endemic Life Keychains, and Aquatic Life Ink Imprints have been added.



Added new Support Hunter—Kai, a hunting horn user—who will become available to join quests after completing the main mission "A Hunter's Pride."



The Blackest Night and Pictomancy will not trigger cooldowns while in the training area, and The Blackest Night's shield durability is set to 1 HP.



Bases and Facilities

New pop-up camp gear options have been added.



A new Festival of Accord event will be held from October 22 to November 12, 2025.



The following features will be temporarily modified during the Festival of Accord: the Handler's Outfit; Seikret decoration; the Diva's song list; the Grand Hub decorations; the Canteen's menu; Barrel Bowling; and Barrel Bowling Bombs.



In the Grand Hub, The Diva's song list has been updated.



Scores for each target and a daily high score count has been added to Barrel Bowling.



Added new pin setups to Barrel Bowling.



View Loadouts, found in the Equipment Menu tab in the tent, will now display in the Item Menu tab, and in the Camp Item Box outside of the tent.



Miscellaneous

The extra mission "The Artifact's Words" has been added. (This mission becomes available after having completed the main mission "What Lies Ahead.")



The extra mission "The Beacon of Invasion" has been added. (This mission becomes available after having completed the extra mission "The Artifact's Words.")



New endemic life has been added.



Support hunter selection will now be saved.



(However, because available Support Hunters change based on your quest and progression, some selected Support Hunters may not be able to join you. In this event, another Support Hunter will join you instead.)



You can now set your Quest Completion Animations.



A third option has been added to the Item Bar Display option. Type 3 displays only special and slinger-related items while aiming/during focus mode.



A warning dialogue will now appear when there are multiple controls bound to the same key in Control Configuration.



Added an option to select a certain Keyboard Shortcut when pressing the Switch to Keyboard Shortcut key. Options are available for both Keyboard-only use and Keyboard/Controller use.



Palico support moves can now be toggled on or off.



Palicoes will now stop using Rath-from-Above and focus on healing the player when the player requires healing during its use.



A Palico Dialogue Frequency option has been added.



The nearest Pop-up Camp will now automatically be highlighted from the Fast Travel List when a waypoint and quest target is selected. (Quest targets are set automatically at the beginning of a quest.)



The default placement of the cursor in the Quest Counter menu has been changed to Assignments. Additionally, cursor placement will now be remembered when returning to the menu or exiting the game.



Squad leader privileges will now be automatically transferred after 30 days without logging in.



Squad requests can now be sorted.



Added a new option regarding Support Hunters in quest options for Free Challenge Quests.



Added Set Passcode and Allow Other Hunter Friends to Join options in Link Party settings.



Added Joinable via Hunter Friend Search option when creating a private lobby. When this option is selected, the lobby can be joined from the Hunter Friend Search section of Lobby Search.



Added option to appear offline.



Added Conversation Log to the start and tent menus.



Added shortcut that moves to reinforcement screen directly from the Forging Artian Weapons screen.



Added sorting functionality to Forging Artian Weapons, Reinforce, and Dismantle screens.



Added Switch Lighting option to the Check Endemic Life screen.



Supply items distributed at the start of a quest are now distributed earlier than before.



Added shortcut that moves to Equipment Appearance directly from the Change Equipment screen.



Training settings will now be remembered after returning to the title screen or ending the game.



A Facilities/NPCs map icon filter has been added, making it easier to find important NPCs.



Normal monsters not previously included in Environment Overview Updates are now also listed on the Update list.



The map can now be zoomed even while the Filter Icons menu is open.



The default placement of the cursor when selecting Return from Quest from the start menu or when talking with Alma will now be over the "No" option.



Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Bases and Facilities

Monsters will no longer automatically target Pop-up Camps. The monster threat level will now be displayed as "Caution."



Destroyed Camp Gear Options will now be repaired when repairing a destroyed Pop-up Camp.



Fixed an issue where performing specific actions would unintentionally switch your main and secondary layered weapon.



Fixed an issue where the Shell Hammer layered weapon could not be unlocked.



Layered weapon settings have been added for some bowguns that are not fully upgraded.



Monsters

Lagiacrus will now appear after resting when choosing Plenty in the Scarlet Forest.



Fixed an issue where Lagiacrus was able to counterattack too quickly after a successful Power Clash.



Fixed an issue where Lagiacrus and Seregios would fall into repeated action loops when being lured.



Fixed an issue where the "Pitfall Trap: Effective" message would repeatedly appear and Lagiacrus would not emerge from the water when falling into a Pitfall Trap at the same time it began to enter the water.



Fixed an issue where Dung Pods and Luring Pods would not effect Arch-tempered Uth Duna when it was charging forward while creating waves.



Fixed an issue where only the player or monster would react when successfully performing an Offset Attack or Power Clash during online play.



Player

A crouch input can now be buffered directly after sheathing your weapon or landing while sheathing your weapon.



Fixed an issue where the Coalescence skill would activate when receiving an ailment curing effect even when not afflicted by an ailment.



Mantle cooldowns will now reset when starting or ending a quest.

(This does not include: starting or ending a Field Survey without a loading screen.)







(This does not include: starting or ending a Field Survey without a loading screen.) Fixed an issue where using certain controls while swimming would open the map.



Fixed an issue where guarding would not work when aiming down in certain situations during Focus Mode.



Fixed an issue where Turning Tidedrill would continue for longer than intended under certain circumstances.



Increased the distance moved when using, Leaping Thrust, Mid Thrust I, and Payback Thrust while your weapon is drawn, even when a direction other than forward is inputted. (This will make it easier to adjust distances while using control type 2.)



Dodge is now available to use quicker after Element Discharge and the Focus Assault: Morph Combination Element Discharge Finisher.



Fixed an issue where the player would not receive Element Boost when successfully Perfect Guarding too early with Shield: Elemental Boost.



Increased the attack power and defense of Support Hunters for when the quest leader is at HR 75 and HR 100 or higher.



Boosted Support Hunter stats during high-difficulty quests.



Adjusted the behavior of Support Hunters when mounting a monster.



Fixed an issue where Support Hunter abilities and appearance did not match during Arena and Challenge Quests.



Fixed an issue where Rosso would not attack while waiting near a trap.



Fixed an issue where Mina would repeatedly use focus attacks against wounds she could not reach.



Fixed an issue where the Seikret would not run to the Hunter at full speed when the player left base camp or settlement after calling the Seikret and not riding it.



Seikret can now jump down ledges that previously required them to be running at full speed by holding the Sprint button. This allows the ledges to be used at times the player cannot be moving at full speed, like when using items. (This will not apply during some story quests.)



Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where Nulberries were included in supply items for Seregios quests, and added Wild Jerky to supply items.



Difficult contributions will now be more likely to appear in the Hunter Highlights.



Fixed an issue that caused the following incorrect message to display when viewing the rankings for a new Free Challenge Quest: "This is a repeated quest. You can view the results from when it was last available."



Fixed an issue where accepted or joining an Alpha Doshaguma Field Survey quest would cause it to be determined as fraudulent.



Four quests where ore and armor spheres can be obtained have been added as permanent quests. These quests are the following: Tongue-Tied; Wreaking Havoc in Wyveria; Chemicus Nocturnus; and Careening Out of Control.



Fixed an issue where some voice lines would not trigger properly.



Fixed various text issues.



Fixed other miscellaneous issues.



You must install the latest version of Monster Hunter Wilds in order to play online multiplayer and access downloadable content.Note: Release date and time are subject to change without prior notice.Note: Make sure to have enough additional storage to allow for slight differences in final size.