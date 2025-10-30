Staff



Introduced staff system: you have five staffers whose primary function is boosting one of your five skills. Staff will also play central roles in future features.

Series of Staff-related RPG events

Staffer Management UI window that can be accessed via the HUD

Staffer mechanics Staffer skills Each of your 5 staff positions corresponds to one of the 5 skills (Charisma, Intelligence, Empathy, Discipline, and Stamina) A staffer's skill level in their assigned area determines how much they boost your corresponding skill Example: Your Communication Director's Charisma level determines how much your Charisma is boosted Cohesion How well the office is running. Impacted by your Discipline, your Chief of Staff's Discipline, and whether any staffers are onboarding. Offices with high cohesion provide bonus skill improvements beyond each staffer's base contribution. Morale Influenced by a number of factors, including Energy (see below), your politician's skills and personality, and your staffers' personalities. Energy A contributor to morale. Staffers' energy will slowly deplete over time. If their energy falls below a certain level, their morale will suffer. Overtime You can make your staff work overtime. This can be left on indefinitely, but it will drain your staffers' energy faster and increase the likelihood of a staffer quitting. Vacation When a staffer's morale is low, you can send them on vacation. They will be gone for three weeks. Their skill boost to you will be reduced during this time, but they will return with their energy replenished and with a temporary morale boost. Quitting Congressional salaries make it difficult to retain staff long-term. Happy staffers will be less likely to hand in their notice, but even the happiest of staffers may unexpectedly take a job elsewhere.







Save/Load Politicians

You can now save and load your custom politician in the Character Creator.

Added a UI window to load your saved politicians from. Displays basic information about each politician.

Politicians are saved to a new folder in your root program directory.





Updated Tutorial System

Revamped tutorial system with two initial tutorials: Getting Started and Staff Overview