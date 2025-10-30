 Skip to content
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20178524 Edited 31 October 2025 – 02:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Staff


Introduced staff system: you have five staffers whose primary function is boosting one of your five skills. Staff will also play central roles in future features.

  • Series of Staff-related RPG events

  • Staffer Management UI window that can be accessed via the HUD

  • Staffer mechanics

    • Staffer skills

      • Each of your 5 staff positions corresponds to one of the 5 skills (Charisma, Intelligence, Empathy, Discipline, and Stamina)

      • A staffer's skill level in their assigned area determines how much they boost your corresponding skill

      • Example: Your Communication Director's Charisma level determines how much your Charisma is boosted

    • Cohesion

      • How well the office is running. Impacted by your Discipline, your Chief of Staff's Discipline, and whether any staffers are onboarding. Offices with high cohesion provide bonus skill improvements beyond each staffer's base contribution.

    •  Morale

      • Influenced by a number of factors, including Energy (see below), your politician's skills and personality, and your staffers' personalities.

    •  Energy

      • A contributor to morale. Staffers' energy will slowly deplete over time. If their energy falls below a certain level, their morale will suffer.

    • Overtime

      • You can make your staff work overtime. This can be left on indefinitely, but it will drain your staffers' energy faster and increase the likelihood of a staffer quitting.

    • Vacation

      •  When a staffer's morale is low, you can send them on vacation. They will be gone for three weeks. Their skill boost to you will be reduced during this time, but they will return with their energy replenished and with a temporary morale boost.

    • Quitting

      • Congressional salaries make it difficult to retain staff long-term. Happy staffers will be less likely to hand in their notice, but even the happiest of staffers may unexpectedly take a job elsewhere.


Save/Load Politicians

You can now save and load your custom politician in the Character Creator.

  • Added a UI window to load your saved politicians from. Displays basic information about each politician.

  • Politicians are saved to a new folder in your root program directory.


Updated Tutorial System

  • Revamped tutorial system with two initial tutorials: Getting Started and Staff Overview

  •  New system highlights vital game components and features interactive to-do lists to guide you through mechanics

  •  Tutorials can be quit at any time and toggled on/off in the Options Menu

