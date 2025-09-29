Key Highlights
Liar’s Dice Remastered: All animations rebuilt from the ground up, brand new sound effects, and a polished UI for the ultimate bluffing experience.
Matchmaking for Liar’s Dice: Quick and seamless game-finding, jump right into the action with players worldwide.
Spot On added to Basic Dice: A new strategic twist for your classic dice duels.
Season 1 has officially ended: Thanks to all who joined!
Season 2 begins now: New bluffs, new chaos!
Legends of Season 1 have been immortalized forever.
New Free Skin Set
Madhouse Skin Set: A brand-new, free collection has been added to the Wardrobe.
Other Improvements
Various bug fixes and gameplay enhancements across the board for a smoother experience.
