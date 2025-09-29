 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20178477 Edited 29 September 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Key Highlights

  • Liar’s Dice Remastered: All animations rebuilt from the ground up, brand new sound effects, and a polished UI for the ultimate bluffing experience.

  • Matchmaking for Liar’s Dice: Quick and seamless game-finding, jump right into the action with players worldwide.

  • Spot On added to Basic Dice: A new strategic twist for your classic dice duels.

  • Season 1 has officially ended: Thanks to all who joined!

  • Season 2 begins now: New bluffs, new chaos!

  • Legends of Season 1 have been immortalized forever.

New Free Skin Set

  • Madhouse Skin Set: A brand-new, free collection has been added to the Wardrobe.

Other Improvements

  • Various bug fixes and gameplay enhancements across the board for a smoother experience.

