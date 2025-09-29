Hi Kids! Do you like free updates?

We're pretty stoked about this one. It's about adding new cool stuff, and trying to alleviate some of the difficulties people have had:

RANDOMNESS MAKES THE GAME TOO DIFFICULT . This one we handled in the previous update:

RANDOMNESS MAKES THE GAME TOO EASY . Now we get into the new stuff. Almost all world two levels get additional objectives to prevent you from winning through sheer dumb luck.

We also made some fun new stuff!

Added a new move that does good and bad things at the same time for World 4 (and a bit in world 3). This one is kinda stupid, but the level where you have to use it is fun.

Added piercing null pyres to all world 2 levels and up. These are game changing! If you see a black puddle with a red tinge, it's one of these. The upcoming rabbit will spawn through the existing one, and you won't get the drops of existing one.

Locks acquired now persist for the world they were found in and above, when you start over. This one is important actually, because why would you want to go back and retry old levels, if you lose all your progress?

Poison now ends after 3 turns. Just seems like a completely fair nerf.

Chief Bubbles now spread poison when they die from Volatile. Might not happen too often, but it's fun.