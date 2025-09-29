Warzone 8v8 mode
Increased player cap to 16 up from previous 8
This allows for way more action packed matches, supported by all maps and gamemodes
In order to get this to run on Quest hardware we had to do an absurd amount of additional optimization, but PCVR shares a lot of the benefits here
New Intro Screen
Updated our old welcome board screen to better onboard new players and show latest features
Added 3 quick training scenarios for getting to know the basics
Interaction improvements
Made multiple improvements to hands interaction with UI
Easier button and smoother button clicking,
hands automatically go into “clicking” pose when near UI, same with grabbable objects
Implemented button highlight when the hand is hovering close UI to clearly show what’s clickable
Tons of optimization
We managed to improve performance on Quest hardware by up to 25% in some cases
PCVR performance should be significantly better as well
Community Maps
Added Iron Forge by JakeStateFarmer, Discord faction, Iron Core’s home base. Mech production and lava make for a unique experience
Added “NK” a sneak peek at a new official map in the works by Kforce to the community maps section
Misc
Frag launcher nerfed a bit
New lobby and scoreboard UI to house 16 players
Various additional UI improvements
Community requested bug fixes
