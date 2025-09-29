Warzone 8v8 mode

Increased player cap to 16 up from previous 8

This allows for way more action packed matches, supported by all maps and gamemodes

In order to get this to run on Quest hardware we had to do an absurd amount of additional optimization, but PCVR shares a lot of the benefits here



New Intro Screen

Updated our old welcome board screen to better onboard new players and show latest features

Added 3 quick training scenarios for getting to know the basics

Interaction improvements

Made multiple improvements to hands interaction with UI

Easier button and smoother button clicking,

hands automatically go into “clicking” pose when near UI, same with grabbable objects

Implemented button highlight when the hand is hovering close UI to clearly show what’s clickable

Tons of optimization

We managed to improve performance on Quest hardware by up to 25% in some cases

PCVR performance should be significantly better as well



Community Maps

Added Iron Forge by JakeStateFarmer, Discord faction, Iron Core’s home base. Mech production and lava make for a unique experience

Added “NK” a sneak peek at a new official map in the works by Kforce to the community maps section

Misc

Frag launcher nerfed a bit

New lobby and scoreboard UI to house 16 players

Various additional UI improvements

Community requested bug fixes