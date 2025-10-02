NEW LIMITED-TIME MODE: HEAVEN OR ELSE

Get ready to shine in HEAVEN OR ELSE, a limited-time, 5v5 showdown where Contestants will fight for their lives (and their afterlives!) armed with a Spear and a few extra tools fine-tuned for the competition! Sweep, spin and poke players to knock them off the celestial surfaces of the Final Stage Arena!

Pierce the competition and secure your glory! Keep your health and your spirits up or you’ll be sent plummeting down through the clouds. You won’t turn into coins here, but the lower your health, the farther you’ll fly, so keep your feet on the ground or you’ll head for the clouds!

Complete contracts to earn up to 12 free rewards over the next two weeks. Play with fire but don’t get burned!

Sponsored by HOLTOW Pearly Gates Insurance, your key to eternity.



STORE UPDATE

This week’s store update asks you to choose between good or evil! Pick your side with the two new companions Quill and Cinder! But we all know Nama Tama is the cutest, Double Yolk earrings oblige. Prove a point with the Mandate Javelin, or two more with the Malebolge’s notice trident.

If you are feeling patriotic, the Poland and Greece bundles are now in store. As the competition is heating up sooner than later, The Grand Major 25 Prime selection is the perfect fit for all your tournament needs!

Speaking of tournaments…





ESPORTS BUNDLES HAVE ARRIVED

It’s never too early to show your champions some love! The Grand Major 2025 is still a few weeks away, but the first collab bundles are coming in NOW! No efforts were spared from our Sponsors and their signed up teams:

ALLIANCE x ENGIMO

ENVY x OSPUZE

PULSAR x ISEUL-T

KCP x ALFA ACTA

NTMR x VOLPE

SSG x HOLTOW

Support your favorites by wearing their colors, and by buying their bundles! When purchasing a set, its team will get a share of each sale, with another portion going to a common pot that will be split across the board for all qualified organizations (the rest goes to platform fees and Embark).

Not seeing the Qualified Team you are rooting for? More bundles will be coming in future updates!



TWITCH DROPS

Tune in to your favorite stream and earn Twitch Drops items. The Broadcast Blaze set is now available on all streams with Twitch Drops enabled until October 16th 2025. Watch for 4 hours, and go get those free cosmetics for the M26, Cerberus, and ShAK-50! Don’t miss your chance!

AND MORE

No more one size fits all! The Revive statues just received an upgrade with a Light and Heavy format! Know who’s who at a glance.

And for the patient S3 Ruby players, a S3 player card badge just dropped in your inventory.

Now let’s get into the details:

Balance Changes



Gadgets





Breach Drill

Decreased activation sequence duration from 3s to 2.5s, making it faster to trigger after deployment

Decreased cooldown from 25s to 20s

Smoke Grenade

Decreased the duration of smoke from 15s to 9s, meaning it stays in the world for less time after deploying

Decreased the amount of ammo from 3 to 2 Dev Note: We’re aware that cashout steals using smoke have become an increasing frustration for many players, due to their frequency and limited counters. We have several long-term improvements on the way in the coming months for smoke, but in the short term we hope these nudges to Smoke Grenades will make them a little more balanced.



Game Modes

Cashout (World Tour & Ranked Tournament)

Updated how respawn positions are decided after team wipes, reducing the chances that teams spawn very close to each other Dev Note: Related to Cashout in World Tour and Ranked, but not to the direct change above, we want to acknowledge that we’re aware of community sentiment around ‘doubling’ cashouts, especially in tier three, and its ability to ‘grief’ out the second placed team and we’re working towards a solution for it. Our hope is to be testing some changes in the live game relatively soon, but we have no set timeline. We wanted to let you all know so you’re aware that it’s being worked on.

Weapons

BFR Titan

Decreased damage from 98 to 90 Dev Note: This change is mostly aimed at removing the Winch Claw plus BFR headshot attack combo on Lights which, now that the data is in, has proven to be more rapid and easier to execute than we expected. The change shouldn’t negatively impact most other ‘shots to kill’ breakpoints, so for the most part the weapon should feel as it did before.



Content and Bug Fixes



Animation

Fixed inspect animations blending badly together with interacting animations in 3rd person

Fixed a small inconsistency when going from aim down sight to sprint in first person

Fixed deploys and inspects breaking when activated while climbing off a ladder

Fixed an issue where the Weapon sometimes disappeared for a short while after using Charge N’ Slam in the air

Audio

Fixed an issue that caused double respawn sounds when exiting a replay

Fixed an issue where incorrect introduction voiceovers were sometimes played in Cashout

Minor tweak to the P90 firing sequence to make it sound less suppressed

Contracts

Daily Club Contracts now display the total number of contracts that can be accepted/completed instead of showing the number of contracts available to be accepted

Controller

Fixed an issue that caused controller input to be processed while the game was not in focus

Changed the buttons used to back out of a pop-up notification to prevent the accidental canceling of matchmaking

Customization & Cosmetics

Fixed an issue where the Player Card displayed wouldn't match the eliminated contestant

Your pet will now play its audio when you Emote in game

Improved the colliders on punk-style outfits to reduce the erratic movements of shoelaces and chains

Fixed issue with Visible Line in Solar Safeguard, Blazing Guarantee, Radiant Protection and Blinding Warranty skins on certain AMD graphics cards

Addressed issue causing an artifact near Dale the Whale's mouth

Pets now play sounds in the Store and Battle Pass

Fixed the Sensorveil Bomber jacket clipping with Emblems and upper back items

Fixed the clipping of head and ears on the Impact Unit V3000 mask

The item descriptions now show the correct origin of items from Battle Passes

Fixed visual glitches on Mischief League heads when viewed in third person [909001] Reduced clipping and added physics simulation to the necklace in the Sick Trick Rick outfit

Headband will now have a better fit and less clipping when combined with multiple facewear items

Game Modes

Updated the scoreboard in Ranked Cashout in private matches to hide certain info, such as scores, so that it matches the functionality of the scoreboard in Ranked Tournaments

Fixed an issue where it was possible to change your loadout mid-round in private match ranked cashout games.

Powershift platform path should now properly display in replays

Fixed issue where you started with 4 respawn tokens in a private match ranked Cashout.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where weapon audio could get stuck while in a replay

Fixed issue with hand getting stuck when interacting with an object, also called the hand-gun bug. Interactions have now been improved and should appear smoother and more correct than before

Fixed FOV setting affecting the visibility of the Dematerializer's first-person vfx

Fixed an issue where objects picked up just as you launched on a jumppad would trail behind and eventually fail to be picked up. With this change the failed pickup in this situation will happen much sooner to reduce frustration

Revive statues will now have a unique look for Lights, Mediums and Heavies!

Address doors, ziplines and platforms being in the wrong locations in replays in some situations

Fixed a corner case that could leave players stuck in a replay

It's now again possible to use the back key to leave the drafting screen

Fixed so respawn markers doesn't block interaction line of sight validation which could for example interrupt steals

Fixed an issue that made it harder to place down deployables

Increased aiming accuracy for Grapple Hook and Winch Claw

Fixed so the revive effect plays in the correct position if the respawn statue was moved from its original spot

Fixed an issue where Grenades and projectiles would trigger effects twice when used simultaneously with another of the same type

Game Show Events

Flying saucers now spawn near the closest active Cashout Station during the Alien Invasion game show event

Alien Invasion is now enabled again on SYS$Horizon, Fortune Stadium, and Nozomi/Citadel

Maps

General

Fixed players being able to go outside of certain maps when spectating

Reduced planter beds so that they are now a set height across multiple maps

Fixed issue where tree stumps wouldn't destroy properly on destructible ground, leading to visual and gameplay issues

Bernal

Temporarily disabled the Suspended Sponsor Structures map variant due to a lighting bug that caused them to be completely dark

Fortune Stadium

Added out-of-bounds border to prevent players using Gadgets to access unreachable areas

Kyoto

Fixed step up height for temple pillar stones

Fixed an issue with the Kyoto pagoda roof causing unexpected destruction behaviour

Monaco

[Fixed issue with cannon collision not matching visuals

Nozomi/Citadel

Replaced the zipline between the corner of Apartments and Cybercafe with Jump Pads Dev Note: Taking out this zipline and forcing enemy teams to approach Cybercafe head-on made it hard to cross The Rift unscathed. This change now provides a reliable option to flank from the side.

Slightly moved a player spawn in the corner of the Research Facility that was next to the underpass

SYS$Horizon

Increased the health of the large cubes from 1000 to 2000 so they're more consistent with other large/sturdy geometry

Campus cube garden corner: Split some of the extra large cubes into multiple Added a few cubes for extra cover Raised a part of the ring surrounding the ball for extra cover Reduced the size of the ‘Big Cube’ next to the rooftop to make it less of a dominating vantage point

Campus voxel bridge corner: Added a secondary voxel bridge underneath that connects with a vent to the classroom Added extra cover on and around the street Dev Note: The cashouts at the two outer corners of Campus have been tricky to contest. With these changes we aim to give players more ways to approach and play around these areas, and reduce the speed at which these areas become too empty.



Seoul

We have reduced the length of the exposed hospital roof by 8 meters, and added a 16 meter overhang at the end. Effectively shortening the exposed area from 60 meters down to 36 meters These changes also enable a host of new gadget and movement opportunities both for approaching teams and teams that defend/spawn in the back wing

An additional doorway and vent were added to the side of the back wing, to allow for quicker exits and new flanking opportunities.

Dev Note: We’ve wanted to address this particular pain-point for a while. Our challenge was to address it in a way that maintained the original design intent, since a lot of the surrounding area was built to support that. We have some smaller changes planned for the future to help with jump pad placement, but didn't want to delay these larger adjustments. As always, we will be monitoring the effectiveness of these updates and will make further adjustments where needed. Thank you so much for all your feedback :)

Skyway Stadium

Added soil ground meshes to planter beds above Medical Center to help player flow

Private Matches & Spectator

Fix for back input closing the team customization modal instead of dropdown menu

Settings

Added descriptions to explain why certain Video settings are grayed out

Unify size and opacity of all option buttons

Social

Fixed so that the chat is scrollable using the scroll-wheel anywhere in the chat window

Added support for official clubs

Specializations

Winch Claw

Increased how much visibility is needed for Winch Claw to successfully hook an enemy player

Stability & Performance

Optimize memory usage by showing simplified characters on the tournament overview screen on systems with 16GB RAM or less

Improve reliability of Embark systems during platform outages (e.g. if steam is down, game is still playable)

Improve performance when browsing the customization screens

Potential fix for one of our most common animation related client crashes

UI

Improved the pacing of the Player Card sequence to better fit the Instant Replay flow

Fixed various input hints not updating correctly when keybindings are changed

Updated the emote list to be name-based rather than icons for easier overview

Fixed an issue where badges was incorrectly rendering over the transition screen in the winners’ sequence

Fixed an issue where hitmarkers could appear after respawning

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect name to be displayed on weapon animations in the customization menu

Updated overview stats on a some Weapons (Famas, CB-01, KS-23, Model, XP-54) to fix inconsistencies and incorrect reload durations on single-bullet reload weapons

You can now set your preferred color to reticules!

Added playername to the Match report

Fixed an issue that caused the current ammo count to not be displayed in the inventory for certain weapons

VFX

Fixed an issue that would cause all in-flight visual effects to restart when changing Effects quality in the Video Settings

Weapons

Melee Weapons

Fixed an issue where the damage from melee weapons could be incorrectly blocked by the world even though the enemy player was hit

Fixed an issue where Dome Shields and Mesh Shields would incorrectly block melee attacks

Riot Shield

Improved collision alignment

Fixed an issue where moving in front of a Cashout Station could cancel steals

Spear

Fixed the secondary attack not showing properly in 3rd person when being winched

Fixed an issue where the primary attack animation could go missing in 3rd person



.50 Akimbo