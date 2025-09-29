

- adjusted sky lighting

- added toggle mode for Sprint and Crouch

- added Brightness and Contrast settings

- Boss fight is harder and Boss is now a bean robot

- optimized enemy AI during combat



- fixed Bullet Trick bug

- fixed ammo UI bug

- fixed gamepad controls

- game controller camera rotation speed is more consistent between computers now

- fixed invert Y option for FPS mode

- fixed some anims in Main Menu

- fixed blurry map

- fixed spamming map menu pauses game

- fixed button input frame drops

- prevent player from shooting boss during cutscene

