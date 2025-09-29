Play Test 23B - A lot of Bug Fixes
- adjusted sky lighting
- added toggle mode for Sprint and Crouch
- added Brightness and Contrast settings
- Boss fight is harder and Boss is now a bean robot
- optimized enemy AI during combat
- fixed Bullet Trick bug
- fixed ammo UI bug
- fixed gamepad controls
- game controller camera rotation speed is more consistent between computers now
- fixed invert Y option for FPS mode
- fixed some anims in Main Menu
- fixed blurry map
- fixed spamming map menu pauses game
- fixed button input frame drops
- prevent player from shooting boss during cutscene
