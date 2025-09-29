- Improved crouching tutorial in the city.
- Improved lantern lightpole visuals to better indicate missing objectives.
- Improved circus loading to avoid stutters during gameplay.
- Reduced circus promoter achievement difficulty.
- Fixed bug that made camera unresponsive after alt tab.
- Fixed bug that make city initial cutscene to be skipped on reload.
Update notes for Sep 29 (v1.4.0)
