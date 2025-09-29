 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20178226 Edited 29 September 2025 – 20:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved crouching tutorial in the city.
  • Improved lantern lightpole visuals to better indicate missing objectives.
  • Improved circus loading to avoid stutters during gameplay.
  • Reduced circus promoter achievement difficulty.
  • Fixed bug that made camera unresponsive after alt tab.
  • Fixed bug that make city initial cutscene to be skipped on reload.

