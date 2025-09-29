We've been working behind the scenes on getting Treason to work natively on Linux, and we would like to get your help in it.
We've pushed a brand new beta branch called linux_testing for both game client and dedicated server and we would like you to test it out before we can officially push it to the main game. It is compatible with the public build, meaning you can connect from Linux beta to public servers running the main Windows build.
To download a Linux dedicated server, you can use steamcmd:
steamcmd +login anonymous
app_update 1875500 -beta linux_testing validate
Please direct your feedback to our Discord server at https://discord.gg/fGvfTyYGge.
Thank you for sticking with us!
