29 September 2025 Build 20178151 Edited 30 September 2025 – 21:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello!

We've been working behind the scenes on getting Treason to work natively on Linux, and we would like to get your help in it.
We've pushed a brand new beta branch called linux_testing for both game client and dedicated server and we would like you to test it out before we can officially push it to the main game. It is compatible with the public build, meaning you can connect from Linux beta to public servers running the main Windows build.

To download a Linux dedicated server, you can use steamcmd:
steamcmd +login anonymous
app_update 1875500 -beta linux_testing validate

Please direct your feedback to our Discord server at https://discord.gg/fGvfTyYGge.
Thank you for sticking with us!

Changed depots in linux_testing branch

View more data in app history for build 20178151
Depot 1786951
Linux Depot 1786952
Windows Depot 1786953
