Fellow nooters!

The latest big update is here, meaning we're soon done with Early Access. It has taken a lot of time, but we felt it was necessary to get it right. Now we have the best and latest in networking, the penguin have been re-rigged, all procedural animations have been redone, and the UI has been remade as well, just to name a few. The game has been plauged by jank for quite some time, and this has finally been resolved. There's still some jank, but it won't ruin every playthrough like it sometimes did before.

One of the best things about this is that we can add pretty much any gamemode without worrying about how much it will break, as well as more advanced features, vehicles, you name it. We could have chosen to just release as is, but we just couldn't do it.

What's left now? The soundtrack and new sound effects are around the corner. Then we'll improve and add more vehicles to all the maps. Finally, we will release the final two story heists and perks. That will be it for Early Access.

Additions and Changes

Completely redone all networking

Remade penguin animations

New and improved UI (that scales properly with most resolutions)

Reworked all interactables (buttons, vehicles, etc.)

Upgraded to Unity 6 with all rendering improvements

Optimized rendering and lighting

Optimized almost the whole codebase to make everything run as fast as it can

New water shaders

New explosion shaders

Fixes

Fixed pretty much all network related issues. It's not 100% yet, but all it needs is some small tweaking

Fixed all the UI problems we had before with misalignments, messed up scaling, and interactions not working

Fixed the graphics menu that was previously broken

Tweaked audio streaming to reduce glitches and stutters when different sounds play

Fixed UI scaling

Fixed UI scaling when switching between resolutions

We will return soon with news and more updates for the game.