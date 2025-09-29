New zone, new bosses!



- Added 4 new bosses to an alternative Act 1 - Shattered Echoes;

- Added 2 music tracks: Main Menu, and B1 (more to come!);

- The sky environment has been updated and customised for each battleground and Act;

- Replaced every temporary gear art, catalyst, and merchant icons;

- Added a Gameplay setting to show the current run time at the end of each stage;

- Sync'd players' getting hit FX;

- Slight changes to Vee model;

- Added a few tips to the map loading screen;

- 'Corrosion' DoT' now has a Stack Limit of 5;

- 'Caries's' Octa Catalyst nerfed a bit;

- 'Zapp's' base damage buffed from 52.0 to 55.0;

- Slightly increased Boss hp scaling;

- Slightly nerfed B5 projectile attack speed, and secondary interval;

- Slightly nerfed Levior (B5's summon) projectile attack speed;

- Lowered World audio default volume;

- Fixed Endless Mode boss randomness;