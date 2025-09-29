New zone, new bosses!
- Added 4 new bosses to an alternative Act 1 - Shattered Echoes;
- Added 2 music tracks: Main Menu, and B1 (more to come!);
- The sky environment has been updated and customised for each battleground and Act;
- Replaced every temporary gear art, catalyst, and merchant icons;
- Added a Gameplay setting to show the current run time at the end of each stage;
- Sync'd players' getting hit FX;
- Slight changes to Vee model;
- Added a few tips to the map loading screen;
- 'Corrosion' DoT' now has a Stack Limit of 5;
- 'Caries's' Octa Catalyst nerfed a bit;
- 'Zapp's' base damage buffed from 52.0 to 55.0;
- Slightly increased Boss hp scaling;
- Slightly nerfed B5 projectile attack speed, and secondary interval;
- Slightly nerfed Levior (B5's summon) projectile attack speed;
- Lowered World audio default volume;
- Fixed Endless Mode boss randomness;
Changed files in this update