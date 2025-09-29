 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20178003 Edited 29 September 2025 – 19:39:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

TAILS. TAILS. TAILS. TAILS. TAILS. HEADS.

Welcome to the first post-launch patch for Unfair Flips! I've been blown away by the reception to this game. There is something deeply wrong with some of you, and I love to see it.

Patch notes tagged with a 🪙 are player-suggested!

Patch Notes

  • 🪙 Fixed a bug where getting nine heads in a row, then failing on the tenth head, then getting three heads in a row, then failing again would result in the spacebar controls not being responsive.

  • 🪙 Added a secret "reset save" button to the game! To reset your game from the start, press the Escape key four times in quick succession.

That's all for this time! Thanks for playing!

Good luck,
Heather Flowers

TAILS. HEADS. TAILS. TAILS. TAILS. TAILS.

