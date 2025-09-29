Each 5 doubles flips without finding any couple, you lose a life. (Before was each 3 double flips).



Each level starts with 5 lives instead of 3. HIgher levels starts with 6 or 7 lives.



To gain a life the rule remains the same, each 3 couples found in a row you get a life.



Hello Lovely Players,We have made some changes on game rules to make it more easily to play and not so hard to reach higher levels. In fact we thought that the rules before was a bit unfair. Now to make the game more fair, the new rules is:Enjoy the game lovely players!