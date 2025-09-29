Hi All!

recentlyand I thought that to celebrate this, I'll release a small update for you! It focuses on the feedback from the reviews, adds some neat visuals, and addresses some annoying bugs. More details below!

Also, the game is on a sale, check it out!

The big changes

Added new technology "Bird's-eye view" that unlocks the option to move the camera freely, independently of where your character is. The tech is available from the very start of the game.

Once unlocked, the Bird's-eye view is toggled on or off with Tab or the left stick button on gamepads.

Late game has been optimized. You should get approx. 20% more FPS when playing.

Updated Unity from version 2020.3.42 to 6000.0.58 (that was quite a jump).



Visuals

Improved grass visuals across the game.

Trees in grasslands now have varying sizes depending on how deep in the forest they are.

Adjusted the colors of the grasslands biome.

Buildings received decorative shadows at their base.

Ambient occlusion was added to the game.

Desert heat screen distortion effect no longer pixelates the view.

Changed the colony outlines to look more chalk-drawn instead of being a simple gradient.



Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where decorative villagers were not present on farm, gatherer, and mineshaft tile decorations.

Fixed a late-game crash when moving or shrinking colonies that are connected by pipe hubs.

Fixed a crash when moving or shrinking colonies that have buildings with decorative cables connected to the colony.

Reloading the game should help with an issue where land is not claimed after destroying an enemy cluster.

Fixed the "Terra Novum" achievement being unlocked prematurely at the end of the tutorial.



Thank you again for the 100 reviews!

Ring