Major 29 September 2025 Build 20177985 Edited 29 September 2025 – 19:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi All!


Scorchlands recently hit 100 reviews and I thought that to celebrate this, I'll release a small update for you! It focuses on the feedback from the reviews, adds some neat visuals, and addresses some annoying bugs. More details below!


Also, the game is on a sale, check it out!

The big changes

  • Added new technology "Bird's-eye view" that unlocks the option to move the camera freely, independently of where your character is. The tech is available from the very start of the game.

  • Once unlocked, the Bird's-eye view is toggled on or off with Tab or the left stick button on gamepads.

  • Late game has been optimized. You should get approx. 20% more FPS when playing.

  • Updated Unity from version 2020.3.42 to 6000.0.58 (that was quite a jump).


Visuals

  • Improved grass visuals across the game.

  • Trees in grasslands now have varying sizes depending on how deep in the forest they are.

  • Adjusted the colors of the grasslands biome.

  • Buildings received decorative shadows at their base.

  • Ambient occlusion was added to the game.

  • Desert heat screen distortion effect no longer pixelates the view.

  • Changed the colony outlines to look more chalk-drawn instead of being a simple gradient.


Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue where decorative villagers were not present on farm, gatherer, and mineshaft tile decorations.

  • Fixed a late-game crash when moving or shrinking colonies that are connected by pipe hubs.

  • Fixed a crash when moving or shrinking colonies that have buildings with decorative cables connected to the colony.

  • Reloading the game should help with an issue where land is not claimed after destroying an enemy cluster.

  • Fixed the "Terra Novum" achievement being unlocked prematurely at the end of the tutorial.


Thank you again for the 100 reviews!

Ring



