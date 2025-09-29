🎊Hello Figure Shop Simulator Community!

With the v0.4.0 update, many new features are here to make your shop both more functional and more stylish. New shelf sets, decoration options, and important improvements will make your gameplay experience even more enjoyable!

🆕 New Shelf Sets

We’ve added brand new shelf sets to bring more variety and organization to your shop. These sets allow you to use your space more efficiently and make it look more eye-catching.

Three new 8-piece shelf sets

Special neon-style shelves for those who love the glow ✨

Wall-mounted and corner shelves → more space!

New large shelf types for epic figures

🖼️ Wall Decorations

Previously, you could already customize your walls, ceilings, and floors. With this update, we’ve expanded the variety by adding more types, allowing you to create even more unique atmospheres in your shop.

🎨 New Decorations

We’ve introduced new decorative items to help you personalize your shop. With this update, you can make your store feel more lively and aesthetic.

New painting varieties

Neon wall visuals

Plant decorations

More decorative items will be added in future updates!

🔧 Improvements & Bug Fixes

We’ve made several technical improvements and fixed issues for a smoother experience.

Many of you reported that some items disappeared when starting a new day. We’ve improved this issue and will continue to monitor it closely.

UI alignment issues fixed

Other minor bugs cleaned up

Thank you! 🙏

Your feedback is extremely valuable to us. Keep sharing your thoughts—we can’t wait to see the ideas you bring to make your shop even better! 💬