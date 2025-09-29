Hi everyone! Valen here!

So I think I wrapped up most of the things I wanted to add to the 0.3 version. Everything is still "work in progress" and... I bet with a lot of bugs, but at least now things should look slightly more "like they are supposed to". Main focus of this update was to bring the cave generation up to standart of "I would like to run around in these caves" (Yeah, amazing standart I know). Previous version had a pretty bland cave generation system: for people who would like to just dig down and mine resources it was alright, but for people who expected a bit more finesse - in my personal opinion, previous generation is slightly under delivered.

So, at this version - expect caves to be a lot more common with a lot more clutter inside of them. This is still a raw version of what I am planning to do, but now it should add a bit more "exploration" to the mundane mining experience.

If you already have a save file and don't want to start a new game (Or at least keep the items you bought) - feel free to use "World destroyer" in your save room's PC. It'll regenerate the map in-game, keeping your earned items (I'll add world generation options a bit later).

Just in case if I messed something up big time (Or you want to finish the previous version). I'm keeping the previous version on the separate Steam branch.

Change Log

Major Changes:

- Added an ability to reset (regenerate) your world. It is now available for you in the PC in your room.

- Improved cave generation (Expect more caves).

- Added animation for block spawning (Now blocks should appear more subtle).

Hopefully it will not severly impact the performace. But from my testing - things were alright.

- Added clutter for each biome.

- Added mushrooms that restore energy, oxygen, health upon breaking them.

- Added underground backpacks that are containing credits.

- Improved falling blocks behavior.

- Falling blocks now deal damage equal to their current health upon hitting a player's head.

- Added spread for ranged weapons.

- Items are now unlocked depending on the depth progression, instead of total credits.

- Changed biome length from 30-50 to a solid 50 for each biome, now the lowest point is 350 instead of 300 (Additionally I moved all of the laboratories to match their new position).

Quality of life changes:

- Replaced character's dialogue sound to a... bearable one.

- Added icons before each stat increase in the description to improve visibility.

- Added "Conversation Speed" option in the settings menu.

- Added "Load Distance" option in the settings menu.

Default is 13. It's hard to balance it out for every player, but it should be pretty playable even with a load distance of 5 (Played like this for half an hour, honestly, with the new block appear animation it feels like a new game).

- Removed the ability of threats (like land mines) to spawn inside of the walls.

Item changes:

- Explosions (both from instruments and effects) and Projectiles now affected by flat damage and strength.

- New trinket "Elevator part" (Has 3 tiers and one chest item). Increases the speed of elevators if equipped.

- Item cost changed (Lower tier items have almost the same price, higher tier items cost a lot more).

- New trinket "Item auto seller" (Has 1 tier and one chest item). Gives a chance to automatically sell an ore upon picking it up.

- New trinket "Ammo fabricator". Increases extra projectile chance by 25%.

- New trinket "Compact energy generator". Increases energy regeneration by 0.15. Tier 1 item.

- Auto Miner's damage is affected by Strength and other "On Hit" effects.

- "Lamp" intensity reduced from 3 to 2.7.

It's not really noticeable, but I had to pull the lamp a bit back to add more light sources of higher tiers.

- "Old Flashlight" increases Extra Loot chance by 10%.

- "Industrial Flashlight" increases Extra Loot chance by 15%.

Hopefully these flashlight changes will motivate players just a bit to use flashlights (

- "Foam Plating" new behavior: now blocks one instance of damage with a cooldown of 60 seconds.

- "Capacity Increaser T-6" carrying capacity changed from 25 to 30.

- "Energy Generator F201" energy regeneration increased from 0.25 to 0.5.

- "Rusty Nail gun" can now be bought as a tier 1 item.

- "Overclocked rusty nail gun" added to tier 1 chest.

- Other item changes and corrections.

There are more changes to items (and a couple new ones in the chest). Trying not to bloat the changelog out of proportion.

Bug fixes:

- Fixed an issue with invisible elevators.

- Fixed texture tethering for wooden blocks.

- Fixed an issue where projectiles were not aimed directly at a target.

- Improved elevator. Now it should be more consistent.

- Fixed an issue where growth wall (lowest one)... had caves so you could jump out of the map.

There will be more fixes and QoL improvements coming, considering how many bugs there are left. Just wanted to push this version asap to slightly move the project forward. I've written down all of the suggestions, honestly, guys, big thanks for all of it. Since I'm one guy working on a bit of a ambitious project it's pretty easy for me to skip a couple of obvious things.