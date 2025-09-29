RogueCraft v1.2 – Autumn Update

What’s New

⚔️ Complete rebalance of damage and gold income.



of damage and gold income. 💎 Reworked Dark Essence drops from wave progression for smoother meta-progression.



drops from wave progression for smoother meta-progression. 🏛️ 32 new Ancient Monument upgrades , including 16 unique items with brand-new mechanics.



, including with brand-new mechanics. 📦 Cursed Chests :

✨ Increased chance of legendary items.

🎲 Now lets you choose 1 of 3 items instead of a single random drop.



: 🔥 Power Tiles on the battlefield — towers placed on these tiles gain +50% efficiency.



The leaves are falling, and is growing stronger with a major new update. Alongside the, we're introducing a discount and a stack of improvements and fresh content. 🍂