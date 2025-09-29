 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Megabonk DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20177816 Edited 29 September 2025 – 20:46:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

RogueCraft v1.2 – Autumn Update


The leaves are falling, and RogueCraft is growing stronger with a major new update.

Alongside the Autumn Sale, we’re introducing a discount and a stack of improvements and fresh content. 🍂

What’s New


  • ⚔️ Complete rebalance of damage and gold income.
  • 💎 Reworked Dark Essence drops from wave progression for smoother meta-progression.
  • 🏛️ 32 new Ancient Monument upgrades, including 16 unique items with brand-new mechanics.
  • 📦 Cursed Chests:
    • ✨ Increased chance of legendary items.
    • 🎲 Now lets you choose 1 of 3 items instead of a single random drop.
  • 🔥 Power Tiles on the battlefield — towers placed on these tiles gain +50% efficiency.


🙏 Thank you for playing and sharing feedback — it helps us make RogueCraft better with every update.

💖 If you enjoyed this update, we’d really appreciate it if you left a short review.
It helps us a lot and costs nothing for you — but makes a big difference for us. 🙌

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3470341
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link