RogueCraft v1.2 – Autumn Update
The leaves are falling, and RogueCraft is growing stronger with a major new update.
Alongside the Autumn Sale, we’re introducing a discount and a stack of improvements and fresh content. 🍂
What’s New
- ⚔️ Complete rebalance of damage and gold income.
- 💎 Reworked Dark Essence drops from wave progression for smoother meta-progression.
- 🏛️ 32 new Ancient Monument upgrades, including 16 unique items with brand-new mechanics.
- 📦 Cursed Chests:
- ✨ Increased chance of legendary items.
- 🎲 Now lets you choose 1 of 3 items instead of a single random drop.
- 🔥 Power Tiles on the battlefield — towers placed on these tiles gain +50% efficiency.
🙏 Thank you for playing and sharing feedback — it helps us make RogueCraft better with every update.
💖 If you enjoyed this update, we’d really appreciate it if you left a short review.
It helps us a lot and costs nothing for you — but makes a big difference for us. 🙌
