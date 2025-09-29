 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20177752 Edited 29 September 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
General:
- The Maker Way has gone FPS! Player perspective changed to first-person view
- Save compatibility introduced (this new version will not work with old saves)
- Improved points of interest for the Gas Station and Radar Base
- Can start multiple part research processes. They will execute sequentially
- Research server power indicator
- Improved tool models
- Improved tool icons
- Fixer tool now works and can restore damaged machines

Parts:
- AC Induction Engine available for research
- Wheel connector moved to research
- The Tech Scanner part spec is now available to scan in the scene

Bugs Fixed:
- Escape button conflict on confirmation modals fixed
- Machine reset now works while in Design Select Mode

