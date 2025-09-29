General:

- The Maker Way has gone FPS! Player perspective changed to first-person view

- Save compatibility introduced (this new version will not work with old saves)

- Improved points of interest for the Gas Station and Radar Base

- Can start multiple part research processes. They will execute sequentially

- Research server power indicator

- Improved tool models

- Improved tool icons

- Fixer tool now works and can restore damaged machines



Parts:

- AC Induction Engine available for research

- Wheel connector moved to research

- The Tech Scanner part spec is now available to scan in the scene



Bugs Fixed:

- Escape button conflict on confirmation modals fixed

- Machine reset now works while in Design Select Mode