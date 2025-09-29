The Bank Simulator universe just got bigger.



In this update, we deliver the first slice of our planned expansion:

Bigger Map – Explore more areas and enjoy new gameplay space.

Enhanced Graphics – Higher fidelity visuals for a richer experience.

We dedicated more development time to make sure this update meets the quality our players expect. It not only expands content but also sets the foundation for upcoming updates. To ensure stability and polish, we divided the expansion into two slices.















The second slice, arriving in two weeks, will introduce the second branch, cash-car system, and ATM distribution.



Step into the expanded world today — crafted with care, built for the future.









Strong Bow Games Studio