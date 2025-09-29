 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20177718 Edited 29 September 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Bank Simulator universe just got bigger.

In this update, we deliver the first slice of our planned expansion:

  • Bigger Map – Explore more areas and enjoy new gameplay space.

  • Enhanced Graphics – Higher fidelity visuals for a richer experience.

We dedicated more development time to make sure this update meets the quality our players expect. It not only expands content but also sets the foundation for upcoming updates. To ensure stability and polish, we divided the expansion into two slices.






The second slice, arriving in two weeks, will introduce the second branch, cash-car system, and ATM distribution.

Step into the expanded world today — crafted with care, built for the future.



💬 Love the update?

🌟📝 Your reviews make a big difference!

🙏 If you’re enjoying the game, please leave a positive review on Steam, it helps us grow and brings more awesome updates to you faster. 💖🚀

💡 Found bugs or have ideas?
Join our Discord and share your thoughts:

👉

https://discord.gg/wZ3ACd4h4A

Thank you for playing and supporting us!

Strong Bow Games Studio

